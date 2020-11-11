Sonim Announces Rugged Handheld and Tablet with Integrated Barcode Scanners

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced the launch of the RS60 and RS80 rugged SmartScanner devices to better serve industrial, field service and public safety workers in demanding work environments. These new devices can lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) as a result of their proven durability while improving the barcode scanning experience for front-line workers who must rapidly capture large amounts of data.

"Sonim is excited to bring the highly regarded durability and functionality of our mobile devices to the barcode scanning and tablet markets with the introduction of the Sonim RS60 and RS80," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim. "This is a natural extension of our focus on application-specific capabilities, and with these new integrated scanners we are expanding the range of applications and use cases of our rugged mobility offerings to further meet the needs of our customers."

The Sonim RS60 is a fully-rugged, six inch handheld computer and barcode scanner and is purpose-built for efficiency and durability, making it the ideal all-in-one device for use in warehouses, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, as well as field service and public safety. The Sonim RS80 is a fully-rugged, eight inch tablet/barcode scanner that features front and rear facing cameras to provide the convenience of taking photos and video calls while on the job.

Both devices are designed to perform, scan and communicate in a variety of work environments and extreme conditions. Key features include:

Android 10 operating system

The ability to capture 30 scans per second

High bandwidth 4G LTE connectivity

An industry-leading, comprehensive 2 year warranty

An industry-leading, high-capacity multi-shift battery

Glove-friendly touch screen

Waterproof, dust proof, drop proof and chemical resistant

Can be cleaned and sanitized with bleach, isopropyl alcohol, and other disinfectants as needed to minimize risk of contamination

Supports SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software, a comprehensive set of software tools, applications and utilities that help improve management and productivity

The RS60 and RS80 will be available through a distribution and reseller network in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia starting in early 2021. To learn more about the RS60, click here. To learn more about the RS80, click here.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

