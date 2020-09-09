Sonim Introduces Compatibility with GPSLockbox Modular Charging Solution for XP3, XP5s and XP8 Ultra-Rugged Devices

The modular charging dock was designed for multi-shift operations, offering a drop-and-charge, grab-and-go experience with Sonim devices. For example, the ability to support up to five handsets and five batteries at the same time, allows the multi-device charging dock to support up to 10 Sonim devices and batteries over multiple shifts. A worker may grab a fully charged device, or swap a low power battery for a full power battery. The modular design of the charging dock allows it to support a combination of different Sonim devices if a customer has a mixed deployment of rugged smartphones and feature phones.

"Customer-driven, application-specific accessories are an important part of a rugged mobility solution. We are thrilled that GPSLockbox continues to innovate around Sonim devices," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim Technologies. "This modular charging dock lets users affordably build custom charging stations thanks to its standalone capability and seamlessly upgrade the dock to support new devices."

Key features of the GPSLockbox modular charging dock's compatibility with Sonim's XP3, XP5s and XP8 devices include:

Sonim's charging pins allow the device to drop into the charging dock and reliably accept power.

Each of the five charging units provides power to a Sonim device and an additional spare battery.

The solution is available via leading mobile operators in the U.S. and Canada .

The GPSLockbox multi-device charging dock includes a modular design, allowing users to mix and match the phones powered in the five charging slots. The lightweight and space saving compact design allows for easy transportation, storage and deployment. Each of the five charging units includes a visual LED charging status. The dock provides up to 5V/3A power output to each charging slot, and the 110-240V AC power supply is configured for use outside of the United States. GPSLockbox provides a 3-year limited liability warranty on the charging dock.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

SOURCE Sonim Technologies, Inc.