Sonim Introduces OTTO Remote Speaker Microphone with Noise Cancellation for PTT-over-Cellular Solution

The OTTO REVO NC2 RSM, when combined with Sonim devices and ESChat PTT service, provides a rugged, reliable, cellular-based PTT solution, designed for first responders and industrial workers who have to deal with extreme environments on a daily basis.

"We are thrilled to offer the first OTTO RSM fully powered by a mobile phone," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim Technologies. "OTTO is known for their high-quality audio products for land mobile radios, and we are excited to offer the OTTO RSM for our ultra-rugged cellular devices to customers that rely on critical communications for their operations."

Key features of the RSM compatibility with Sonim's XP8 and XP5s devices include:

The OTTO RSM is physically secured to and powered by the XP8/XP5s through Sonim's SecureAudio interface, a capability unique to Sonim devices.

Full duplex audio supports both PTT and traditional voice calls.

The OTTO REVO NC2 RSM meets Sonim's ultra-rugged, IP-68 and Mil-Std-810G performance standards, with noise cancellation. Plus, the RSM includes a built-in debris screen to protect internal components from dust and dirt impacting transmission clarity. It includes a large PTT button, volume control slider, listen-only headset jack and emergency button. The optional listen-only earpiece jack allows for covert listening in secure, quiet settings. In addition, a built-in emergency button on the RSM is mapped to the emergency button on the Sonim device making it easy to initiate lone worker or man-down alerts. OTTO provides a 3-year limited liability warranty. The solution is available via Sonim and leading resellers in the U.S. and Canada.

ESChat is the leading solution for carrier independent Secure Push-to-Talk (PTT) over LTE communications. ESChat includes AES-256 encrypted PTT voice and multimedia (text and image) messaging. ESChat also provides live and historical (bread crumb) tracking and mapping. Used by all branches of the U.S. Military, as well as federal, state, and local public safety agencies, ESChat is able to operate over and across any wireless network, including all commercial carriers, private 3G/4G/5G networks, and Wi-Fi. ESChat supports standards-based interoperability with LMR radio networks.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

