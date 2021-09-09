Sonim Introduces Waterproof Headsets and RSMs with 3 Year Comprehensive Warranty from Klein Electronics

"Device failure is a major issue impacting enterprise operations and increasing overall total cost of ownership," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim Technologies. "Our 3-year warranty demonstrates we stand behind our rugged performance standards, instilling confidence in first responders and industrial workers who rely on the Sonim and Klein combined solution for critical communications in their operations."

Key products available and compatible with Sonim's handsets include:

Klein VALOR RSM meets IP-66 performance standards and includes two large PTT buttons (front-facing and thumb) and overmolded rubber for grip. It also has a locking earpiece port for a listen-only earpiece, which redirects the receive audio from the speaker to reduce ambient noise levels and potential sensitive information. To see the Klein RSM in action, click here.

Klein VALOR RSM with 16-channel and volume selectors meets IP-66 performance standards and includes two physical knobs for channel and volume selection, two large PTT buttons (front-facing and thumb) and overmolded rubber for grip. To see the Klein RSM with selectors, click here.

Klein CURL headset rests on either ear for comfortable, all-day use, and has an all new design for tactical grip with an IP-67 waterproof PTT button. To see the Klein headset, click here.

The PATIOT-PRO headset is a 2-Wire design allowing the headset cords to be clipped over or under clothes or a uniform, while on the job, and meets IP-67 performance standards. To see the Klein headset, click here.

For more information, visit Sonim Accessories.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, future performance of Sonim's and its partners' devices and technologies and continued market acceptance of same. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For a listing of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, see the potential factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov ). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Sonim Technologies, Inc.