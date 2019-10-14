Sonim Launches Popular XP3 Flip Phone on Verizon's Global Network

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies, a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for public safety and task workers physically engaged in their work environments, today announced the launch of the Sonim XP3 on the Verizon network.

Those who protect, provide and serve need simple, fast and reliable communication. The Sonim XP3 is an ultra-rugged flip phone built to communicate and thrive in extreme conditions, with purpose-built features users can depend on. This ultra-rugged device ensures clear communication regardless of the work environment. Any worker in need of voice-only communications can benefit from the XP3 as it is interoperable with field radios and smartphones using the preloaded Verizon's Push-to-Talk (PTT+) application, making it easy and efficient to stay connected with field workers.

"Flip phones are making a comeback among users opting for simple mobile communications," said Sonim CEO, Bob Plaschke. "The addition of the XP3 gives Verizon business customers an affordable, ultra-rugged, reliable option that supports 4G calling, which has been a limitation for older flip phone models."

XP3 features include:

Industry-leading comprehensive 3-year warranty virtually eliminates the cost of device replacement.

Built to Sonim Rugged Performance Standards, including MIL-810G and IP-68, to ensure reliable communication even in the most hazardous and extreme environments.

Global LTE capability to stay connected virtually anywhere, anytime.

100 dB+ speaker with noise cancellation to communicate clearly, hear loudly in even the noisiest conditions.

Large, tactile and glove-friendly PTT button offers instant mistake-free communication when it matters most.

Expandable micro-SD card slot stores up to 128GB of data.

Sonim SCOUT XPerience enables quick and [error-free] device deployment and management.

Industrial-grade accessories like ultra-rugged headsets, RSMs, vehicle kits and multi-charging bays allow you to do more in more ways and in more places.

Contact your Verizon business sales representative or log in at: https://www.verizonwireless.com/biz/solutions-and-services/biz-account-login/.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, business-process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, accountability, and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

