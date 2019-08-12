Sonim Launches XP8 on Verizon's Global Network

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies, a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for public safety and task workers physically engaged in their work environments, today announced the launch of the Sonim XP8 on the Verizon network.

"Since its global launch last year, the XP8 has proven reliable in the most extreme conditions," said Sonim CEO Bob Plaschke. "Our goal is to equip everyday heroes with a ruggedized mobile solution that can be customized with robust functionality getting them through the day no matter where they are working."

XP8 features include:

Industry-leading comprehensive 3-year warranty that virtually eliminates the cost of device replacement.

Built to Sonim Rugged Performance Standards, including MIL-810G, IP-68/IP-69K and a Class I, II, III Div 2 certification, to ensure reliable communication even in the most hazardous and extreme environments.

Global LTE capability to help stay connected internationally.

100 dB+ front-facing speakers with noise cancellation to communicate clearly and hear loudly, in even the noisiest conditions.

Large, tactile and glove-friendly PTT button offers instant mistake-free communication when it matters most.

Sonim SCOUT XPerience enables quick and error-free device deployment and management.

Industrial-grade accessories like ultra-rugged headsets, RSMs, vehicle kits and multi-bay charging units allow you to do more in more ways and in more places.

For more information, visit the Verizon website.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

