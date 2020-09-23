Sonim Supports goTenna Pro Mesh Networking Radio Devices for Situational Awareness, Off-Grid Connectivity

As more and more first responders and industrial workers use mobile devices in the field, the need to stay connected — especially in demanding and sometimes comms-denied environments — becomes even more critical. Both of goTenna's professional radio device models — goTenna Pro and goTenna Pro X — pair with the Sonim XP8 Android smartphone via Bluetooth LE or USB tether. The Pro X device model specifically offers compatibility with leading third-party apps, such as the Team Awareness Kit for Android ( ATAK or CivTAK ) for real-time situational awareness and collaboration. The goTenna radio devices are available as standalone units and as a part of ruggedized Deployment Kits , which store, configure, and charge up to 30 units.

"Sonim field engineers trialed goTenna Pro across North America, and the feedback is overwhelmingly positive. The application is intuitive, off-grid messaging and location sharing is quick and easy, and most importantly, the solution is affordable," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim Technologies. "We are thrilled the Sonim XP8 now enables off-grid communications for our heroes in the military, first responders and industrial workers."

Key features of a paired goTenna Pro radio device and Sonim's XP8 handset include:

Durable: Sonim's high power 4900mAh battery charges Pro or Pro X devices paired to the handset via USB tether for multiple shifts

Sonim's high power 4900mAh battery charges Pro or Pro X devices paired to the handset via USB tether for multiple shifts Programmable: goTenna's software development kit (SDK) supports custom and third-party applications for low-bandwidth data transmissions

goTenna's (SDK) supports custom and third-party applications for low-bandwidth data transmissions Readily Available: The solution is available via leading Sonim resellers in the U.S. and Canada , and goTenna resellers in over 75 countries

goTenna Pro and Pro X devices meet Sonim's ultra-rugged, IP-68 performance standards, and contain Intrinsically Safe Class I and II, Division 2 Class III, Divisions 1 and 2 certifications. It is a dual band with up to 5W VHF/UHF output and enables mesh networking with a six hop limit per unit.

Like Sonim XP8 handsets, goTenna Pro and Pro X devices meet the demands of austere operating environments. Colorado's wildland firefighting crews use goTenna to maintain visibility and safety of individual firefighters when cell towers are down, and the Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team relies on goTenna to coordinate searches for missing persons in mountainous terrain.

Sonim and goTenna recently appeared at the 2020 International Wireless Communications Expo for a panel session entitled "Bring the Network with You: Deployable Networks and Off Network Communications." To listen to the full conversation, click here.

For more information, visit Sonim Accessories and goTenna Pro .

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/ .

SOURCE Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://sonimtech.com/

