Sonim Technologies and Business Mobility Partners Announce New Distribution Agreement in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today a new partnership with Business Mobility Partners (BMP) , an Authorized Distributor of T-Mobile For Business products and services, which serves transportation, construction, healthcare, logistics and utilities verticals as well as education and the public sector.

"We are honored to create the first of its kind joint partnership between Sonim and BMP that will deliver top-of-the-line ruggedized devices to T-Mobile business and government customers," said Jared Deith, BMP president. "As T-Mobile's largest exclusive authorized distributor, this partnership unlocks a tremendous greenfield opportunity for T-Mobile customers."

Sonim products range from ultra-rugged Android mobile devices, tablets and software to industrial grade-accessories that are purpose-built to serve those in industries like transportation and logistics, construction, as well as those in mission-critical public safety and military roles. Every Sonim mobile device is built to meet Sonim's Rugged Performance Standards (RPS). The RPS consists of 12 benchmarks of endurance and durability and were created with more than 10 years of feedback from customer usage in the world's most extreme environments. In addition, Sonim devices can be rigorously cleaned and sanitized with bleach and isopropyl alcohol as needed to minimize the risk of contamination from COVID-19.

According to John Graff, CMO, Sonim Technologies, "Now T-Mobile for Business customers will have access to Sonim ultra-rugged devices provisioned to their specifications with software and accessories that will allow them to experience all that a mobile device can do in demanding work environments."

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com .

About Business Mobility Partners

Business Mobility Partners is T-Mobile's leading Partner Solutions Authorized Distributor. Founded in 2016 by leaders in the wireless industry with 40+ years of experience on two principals: enhancing the experience for T-Mobile For Business Reps leveraging T-Mobile Partner Programs and delivering world class solutions and services to VARs, ISVs, MSPs and Solution Providers. BMP specializes in a providing a myriad of products, services and programs individually curated to ensure compatibility on the T-Mobile network. When using BMP as your trusted partner you are guaranteed an end-to-end white glove experience. For more information, visit www.businessmobilitypartners.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, future performance of Sonim's and its partners' devices and technologies and continued market acceptance of same. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For a listing of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, see the potential factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov ). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Sonim Technologies, Inc.