Sonim Technologies and Capestone Partner to Bring Sonim's Ultra-Rugged Devices to Europe

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today its partnership with Capestone, a leading distributor of explosion-proof devices based in the Netherlands and Germany. This new partnership will expand the distribution of Sonim's ultra-rugged mobility solutions throughout Europe.

"This new agreement gives us the opportunity to position ourselves as the leading distributor of Sonim devices in Europe," said Barbara Mulder, Marketing Director, Capestone. "Our comprehensive portfolio combined with our extensive products, market knowledge and direct lines of communication with suppliers will enable our resellers to be informed and bring value to our customers."

Sonim products range from ultra-rugged Android mobile devices and software to industrial grade-accessories that are purpose-built to serve those in industries like transportation and logistics, construction, as well as to serve those in mission critical public safety and military roles.

"Sonim's mobile devices and accessories will provide government agencies and enterprises in Europe with more ultra-rugged options and one of the best warranties in the industry," said Michael Harlas, Global Channel Manager, Sonim Technologies. "Capestone is an expert in their field, and we look forward to a long-lasting partnership."

Every Sonim mobile device is built to meet Sonim's Rugged Performance Standards (RPS). The RPS consists of 12 benchmarks of endurance and durability and were created with more than 10 years of feedback from customer usage in the world's most extreme environments.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

About Capestone

Capestone is a leading distributor in A-Brand rugged- and ATEX certified devices and value added services, with offices in the Netherlands and Germany. With Europe's largest portfolio in 4G/5G hardware, being a IoT service provider and having more than decade experience in serving the European market, we optimally support our customers to get the maximum out of the solutions for their daily business. Our product range has been carefully compiled and extensively tested. Capestone's technical expertise, marketing, large stocks and logistical support helps resellers, system integrators, service providers and MNO's to meet the customers' needs in the best possible way.

