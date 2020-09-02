Sonim Technologies and Crossover Distribution Announce Distributor Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM), a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions, will partner with the world-class wireless technology provider, Crossover Distribution.

This new combined effort will expand Crossover Distribution solution offerings from core network to end point user devices, offering channel partners an even more expansive product portfolio.

"Sonim Technologies is the clear cut, global leader in the ultra-rugged smartphone space," said Darin Gibbons, Executive Vice President, Crossover Distribution. "We are thrilled to have been selected as their North American Stocking Distributor as their product solutions will expand our SMART City and SMART Building product portfolio enabling our channel partners to offer mobility solutions."

Sonim products range from ultra-rugged mobile devices and software to industrial grade-accessories that are purpose-built to serve those in mission critical roles. This new partnership will expand the ways in which Sonim can provide its ultra-rugged mobility solutions to the masses.

"Sonim is excited to announce our strategic partnership with Crossover Distribution," said Michael Harlas, Global Channel Manager, Sonim Technologies. "Crossover has been a distributor for Sonim in Canada and now has crossed the border to bring their brand value into North America. Crossover is a value-added distributor that is a one stop shop and can support any size project."

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

About Crossover

Crossover is more than a distribution partner for many of the world's top wireless broadband and in-building wireless/distributed antenna systems (DAS) manufacturers. Crossover is more than an engineering firm, with world class engineers, utilizing powerful software tools like Pathloss and iBwave. We are your "Wireless Technology Partner" for solutions that just work.

Crossover was founded in 2007 by a group of industry veterans, looking to bring a new approach to how wireless solutions are sold and supported in the North American market. Focused on Best of Class wireless solutions, Crossover provides skilled design and implementation engineering expertise with every product sold to ensure your network build is a success.

We don't just bridge the gap, we help you Crossover.

Please visit www.crossoverdistribution.com.

