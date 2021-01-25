Sonim Technologies and Syndico Partner to Bring Ultra-Rugged Devices to the United Kingdom

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today its partnership with Syndico, a specialist distributor of professional communication, body-worn video and drone solutions. The new partnership will expand the distribution of Sonim's ultra-rugged mobility solutions throughout the United Kingdom.

"We are pleased to have Sonim on board so that our channel can confidently supply customers in mission critical sectors with devices that are proven to stand up to the harshest of conditions," said Andrew Wilson, Syndico's Managing Director. "The importance of the 'ultra' in 'ultra-rugged' is clear. Organisations who need to supply their workers with smart devices for their critical data and communications needs can see an instant and tangible return on their investment. We know that many businesses are pouring investment into devices which are simply not tough enough – not anymore with Sonim."

Sonim products range from ultra-rugged Android mobile devices, tablets and software to industrial grade-accessories that are purpose-built to serve those in industries like transportation and logistics, construction, as well as to serve those in mission critical public safety and military roles.

"By partnering with Syndico we will now be able to support the increase in demand we've seen in the UK for cellular-based critical communications systems," said Michael Harlas, Global Channel Manager. "Syndico is an expert in its field and we're looking forward to a long-lasting partnership focused on serving mission critical roles throughout the UK."

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

