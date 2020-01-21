Sonim Technologies Appoints Experienced Rugged Mobility Sales and Marketing Leadership

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONM), a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions optimized for the challenging public safety environment and designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, announced the addition of Randy Denny as executive vice president of sales, and John Graff as chief marketing officer. Denny and Graff are accomplished business leaders who bring proven track records in public safety, North American carrier customers, non-carrier channels, B2B technology, and rugged mobility.

As executive vice president of sales, Denny will lead the global sales, customer service and sales operations for Sonim. A veteran of the rugged device industry, Denny most recently served as vice president of sales North America for RealWear, a maker of rugged android devices. He also served as senior vice president of global sales for Xplore Technologies, a maker of rugged tablet and handheld devices. His experience also includes leadership roles at rugged device manufacturers Getac and GD Itronix, as well as a long and successful history of sales and operational leadership positions.

Graff will serve as the company's chief marketing officer, responsible for corporate marketing, channel marketing, communications, product management and product marketing. Prior to Sonim, Graff served as chief revenue officer and vice president of marketing at Xplore Technologies. Following Xplore's acquisition by Zebra Technologies, he helped integrate the business as vice president sales and marketing. Previously, Graff served in executive roles at National Instruments, where he built a reputation for capitalizing on new trends and technologies to drive growth and profitability.

Said Sonim CEO, Tom Wilkinson: "Randy and John are two key additions to our executive team. Having worked together at Xplore, I saw firsthand their contribution to the successful business turnaround. I expect they will be instrumental in our efforts to support our carrier partners and further deepen our relationships with important public safety customers, as well as broaden our product scope and enhance our go-to-market strategy at Sonim."

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, future growth, profitability, continued market acceptance of the Company's products. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "future", "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include Sonim's ability to continue to generate positive cash flow, and ability to be profitable; anticipated trends, such as the use of and demand for its products; its ability to attract and retain customers to purchase and use its products; its ability to attract wireless carriers as customers for its products; the evolution of technology affecting its products and markets; its ability to successfully address the technical issues identified with respect to its products; its ability to introduce new products and enhance existing products, as well as the other potential factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

