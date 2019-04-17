Sonim Technologies Appoints Three New Members to Its Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies today announced the addition of three new members to its board: Jeff Johnson, John Kneuer and Susan Swenson.

"I am honored to welcome these new directors to our board," said Bob Plaschke, CEO and chairman of the board, Sonim Technologies. "Their significant public safety and telecommunications experience highlights Sonim's commitment to working with industry leaders in an effort to ensure task workers and first responders have access to solutions that meet their specific, demanding needs."

Today's new appointments include:

Jeff Johnson : Since 2010, Johnson served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Western Fire Chiefs Association. Since 2016, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of Brody's Meats, Inc., a smoked meat company. From 2012 until August 2018 , he served as Vice President of the Board of Directors of FirstNet. From 1995 until 2010, he served as the Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Chief.

: Since 2010, Johnson served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Western Fire Chiefs Association. Since 2016, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of Brody's Meats, Inc., a smoked meat company. From 2012 until , he served as Vice President of the Board of Directors of FirstNet. From 1995 until 2010, he served as the Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Chief. John Kneuer : Since November 2007 , Kneuer has been the founding Managing Member of JKC Consulting LLC, a strategic consulting and advisory firm. He has also served as Senior Advisor to the American Continental Group, a public policy consulting firm, since April 2017 . Since June 2017 , Kneuer has served on the Board of Directors of TerreStar Corporation, a telecommunications company. From 2011 until 2018, he served as a member of the Board of Directors of Globalstar, Inc., a satellite communications company, where he sat on the audit and compensation committees. From October 2003 to November 2007 , Mr. Kneuer served first as the Deputy Assistant Secretary, and then as U.S. Assistant Secretary, of Commerce for Communications and Information. As Assistant Secretary, Mr. Kneuer served as Administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

: Since , Kneuer has been the founding Managing Member of JKC Consulting LLC, a strategic consulting and advisory firm. He has also served as Senior Advisor to the American Continental Group, a public policy consulting firm, since . Since , Kneuer has served on the Board of Directors of TerreStar Corporation, a telecommunications company. From 2011 until 2018, he served as a member of the Board of Directors of Globalstar, Inc., a satellite communications company, where he sat on the audit and compensation committees. From to , Mr. Kneuer served first as the Deputy Assistant Secretary, and then as U.S. Assistant Secretary, of Commerce for Communications and Information. As Assistant Secretary, Mr. Kneuer served as Administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Susan G. Swenson currently serves on the board of Harmonic, Inc., a video delivery and media company, and chairs the Governance and Nominating Committee. Since October of 2018 she has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vislink Technologies, Inc., a video capture and broadcasting company. From August 2012 to August 2018 , Swenson served on the board of FirstNet and chaired the board of directors from August 2014 to August 2018 . From October 2015 to June 2017 , she served as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Inseego Corporation, a wireless internet solutions and telematics provider, and served as the Board Chairperson from April 2014 to June 2017 . From February 2004 to October 2005 , Ms. Swenson served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of T-Mobile US, Inc., a mobile network operator. From 1999 to 2004, Ms. Swenson served as President of Leap Wireless International, Inc., a telecommunications operator, and Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Communications Inc., a prepaid wireless service provider and subsidiary of Leap.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site.

