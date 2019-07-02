Sonim Technologies Joins the Russell 3000® Index

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONM), a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, was added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the annual reconstitution of Russell indexes effective after the U.S. market opened on July 1 according to the FTSE Russell website.

"Joining the Russell 3000 Index represents another important milestone for Sonim that follows our successful IPO in May," said Bob Plaschke, Sonim Chief Executive Officer. "We anticipate that our inclusion in the index will increase awareness of our company and our solutions, and we look forward to the benefits that additional awareness will have on our company."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $8.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please go to the Russell Reconstitution section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

