Sonim Technologies to Present at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Aug. 6, 2019

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONM), a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, which is being held on Aug. 6-7, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston in Boston, Mass.

Sonim management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 1:05 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or Sonim's IR team at SONM@gatewayIR.com.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

SOURCE Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.sonimtech.com

