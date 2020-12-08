Sonim XP5s Ultra-rugged Feature Phone Now Supported by Mission-Critical Standards Based FirstNet® PTT Solution from AT&T

FirstNet PTT is designed to enable public safety to use their smartphones, feature phones, and specialized ultra-rugged devices like they would use a two-way radio, with highly reliable, high-performance calling. The Sonim XP5s, which is purpose-built for critical communications, includes many features that enhance the PTT experience. Features supported by FirstNet PTT running on XP5s include:

Dedicated PTT button – no need to wake the device up or launch the app like consumer smartphones

Red (Emergency) Button – instantly alert dispatch and/or emergency services

Ultra-loud speakers and noise suppression – ensure you can stay in communication in the harshest conditions

Ultra-rugged accessories – a broad range of industrial accessories, including remote speaker microphones, wireless mics, in-vehicle mounts to address the common needs of first responders

The Sonim XP5s is FirstNet Ready™, which means first responders can use it to tap into the power of FirstNet® — which provides public safety with the nation's fastest overall network experience.1 FirstNet ReadyTM devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover several aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This helps make sure that they can meet the needs of first responders. FirstNet Ready™ devices support access to the dedicated FirstNet network core, FirstNet First Priority® – which includes always-on priority and preemption for first responders – and the Band 14 spectrum.

"Sonim has worked closely with AT&T since FirstNet was initially launched, and we're pleased to now support their new public safety only push-to-talk offering on our high volume XP5s feature phone," said Sonim CMO John Graff. "The XP5s is one of the most widely used PTT-over-Cellular rugged devices in many safety-critical applications, and now with the support of FirstNet PTT we believe it should further the acceptance and growth of rugged cellular-based mobility solutions in critical communications."

Sonim has worked alongside AT&T, FirstNet, and GPSLockBox in the deployment of many school bus communications systems utilizing the XP5s to provide reliable and secure PTT service to ensure student safety. Beyond instant communications with bus drivers, PTT solutions provide enhanced capabilities like tracking bus fleets and novel bus stop safety solutions not possible with older radio technology.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

1 *Based on AT&T analysis of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q3 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

SOURCE Sonim Technologies, Inc.

