Sonim XP8 Smartphone Integrates Walkie Talkie in Microsoft Teams

The XP8 combined with Walkie Talkie in Teams is a powerful solution for frontline workers, employees who run day-to-day operations inside companies. These employees work in a wide variety of conditions, and need instant, clear and secure communication that comes with a push-to-talk (PTT) enabled rugged device. Walkie Talkie in Teams on the XP8 works over Wi-Fi or cellular data, letting employees connect across the enterprise, including employees in the field or those located in different geographic locations.

"Frontline workers in many industries have been pushed to their limits as the result of the pandemic and are in need of technology that reduces friction by saving time, providing reliable communications and improving productivity," said John Graff, Sonim Chief Marketing Officer. "Walkie Talkie in Teams on the Sonim XP8 meets this challenge by combining all of these capabilities onto one ultra-rugged device that connects users instantly with the push of a button."

Fumble-free, large, tactile, and intuitive PTT, and volume buttons and controls located on the sides of the Sonim XP8 make quick heads-up communication easy and efficient. In addition to the accessible dedicated buttons and controls, the XP8 features ultra-loud speakers and a Secure Audio Connector that prevents audio transmission issues and keeps audio accessories securely in place when on the job.

"Sonim's integration with Microsoft Teams expands our frontline devices ecosystem to provide frontline workers with instant, seamless voice communication that is critical to power productivity and efficiency," said Mayank Verma, Director of Product Marketing, Frontline Solutions for Microsoft Teams.

This new solution will be generally available starting in April for enterprises to deploy to frontline workers in manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, and more. For more information, visit the Sonim blog.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

