Sonim XP8 Ultra-rugged Smartphone Supported by New Verizon MCPTT Offering

Verizon Push-to-Talk Responder is built to 3GPP MCPTT standards, complements the capabilities provided by Land Mobile Radio (LMR) networks, and is designed to empower first responders to quickly assess a situation and communicate through text, data and, in the future, live video streaming. The Sonim XP8, which is purpose-built for public safety, includes many features that enhance the PTT experience. Features supported by Push-to-Talk Responder running on XP8 include:

Dedicated PTT button – no need to wake the device up or launch the app like consumer smartphones

Red (Emergency) Button – instantly alert dispatch and/or emergency services

Ultra-loud speakers and noise suppression – ensure you can stay in communication in the harshest conditions

Mission-critical accessories – a broad range of industrial accessories, including remote speaker microphones, wireless mics and in-vehicle mounts to address the common needs of first responders

"We are very pleased to have worked alongside Verizon for the development and testing of their new mission-critical push-to-talk offering, Push-to-Talk Responder," said Sonim CMO John Graff. "The enhanced functionality and improved performance Verizon is bringing to first responders, combined with the purpose-built PTT features in the Sonim XP8, should further the acceptance and growth of rugged cellular-based mobility solutions in public safety."

A key feature of Push-to-Talk Responder is the ability to have interoperable voice communications with LMR radios via a solution from Mutualink, a long-time Sonim partner. The Mutualink gateway supports the 3GPP's interworking function (IWF) standard for interoperability.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

