SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software Enables Seamless Deployment, Management and Support for Sonim Ultra-Rugged Devices

SonimWare is made up of several components to seamlessly enable enterprise mobility: Sonim SCOUT, a free, intelligent software solution for device configuration, management and support; Sonim Scan, a 1D/2D barcode scanning application that turns Sonim smartphones into flexible scanning devices; and Sonim CLOUD, a web-based administration console.

"Over the last two years, Sonim has introduced a number of software applications, utilities and tools, based on customer input, to meet the needs across a range of mission-critical applications for enterprises and agencies," said Sonim CMO John Graff. "By encapsulating all this functionality as part of our SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software, we are making it easier for our customers to understand the full value of this new rugged mobility solution. SonimWare provides the flexibility to customize devices across the organization to fit each user's needs, and provides additional productivity features to users including managing contacts, restricting calls and blocking access to certain apps and features."

SonimWare capabilities include:

Device Provisioning and Deployment: enables IT administrators to customize and deploy large numbers of devices from office workers to field workers who have different needs.

Application Management: allows enterprises to customize and optimize device screens, keeping things simple for users and allowing access to only those apps which are work or productivity related.

Enterprise Security: as part of Google's Android Enterprise Recommended program, Sonim meets a set of strict requirements, including regular security updates. Additional SonimWare utilities can be used to secure and/or lock down devices, and limit access to apps and device features.

Productivity and Safety Tools: built on the enterprise-grade Android operating system, Sonim devices deliver ease-of-use and have access to a global ecosystem of support for many applications. SonimWare productivity utilities include contact transfer, BLE connect, call screening and stealth mode.

Remote Diagnostics and Support: enables field workers to self-diagnose and troubleshoot issues and get the most out of their rugged device.

Key features:

Setup Wizard enables fast, efficient setup, deployment and customization.

App Updater allows for quick, easy and remote application updates so users are equipped with the latest tools.

Kiosk Mode customizes device screens to optimize usage to apps and features that are productivity related.

SafeGuard offers enterprise control over which apps and features are used and ensures those used are work-related.

Contact Transfer allows device contacts for voice calling and text messaging to be managed over-the-air.

Call Screening blocks unwanted incoming calls and messages and restricts outgoing calls and messages to contacts.

MDM Helper easily manages and controls device features critical to enterprises.

Remote Support enables Sonim to offer immediate and comprehensive device guidance in real-time.

SonimCare enables quick and accurate self-diagnosis through functionality tests, and troubleshooting tips and tricks.

Stealth Mode allows quick and easy control over notifications, sounds, display and LED when entering quiet environments.

Remotely lock or factory reset lost devices.

Block operating system updates until they have been tested (and approved by the enterprise).

Deploy custom configurations for device hotspots and ensure the hotspot is launched on device boot.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

