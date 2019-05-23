sonnen and Evolutionary Home Builders partner to Design the Most Sustainable Passive Home Community in the United States

"Once again, sonnen has identified a partner in Evolutionary Home Builders who bucks the status quo and understands the importance and potential of being among the first to build a truly sustainable and future-proof residential community," said Adam Weinstein, Senior Sales Manager at sonnen, Inc. "This groundbreaking community development is taking root in the Chicago area where the homes must flourish on the merits of their design and affordability. Driving this tipping point for the next stage of passive home building is a key reason we are so appreciative of our relationship with Brandon Weiss."

The Wildwood of Marengo Development, the third U.S.-based sonnenCommunity project, is comprised of 28 passive homes that follow a conservation-first approach. Each passive home features a 6 kW solar array and a 20 kWh sonnen ecoLinx energy automation system and is built pursuant to the world's most rigorous energy efficiency standards. The design, certified by Passive House Institute United States (PHIUS) in Chicago, maximizes energy gains, minimizes energy losses and performs at the highest level of building science. By specifying the development to include sonnen ecoLinx energy automation systems, each residence uses smart home technology plus solar to produce, store and intelligently manage the home's power throughout the day and night without sacrificing comfort. The homes are capable of becoming independent of the grid during high-cost periods of the day, avoiding the use of high carbon intensive peak power and minimizing stress on the utility grid.

"With the adoption of renewable energy gaining traction, and exponentially growing, it's even more important to include intelligent energy storage in passive home design to eliminate negative impacts on the grid infrastructure and reduce the carbon emissions associated with utilizing peak power plants," said Brandon Weiss. "By partnering with sonnen, Evolutionary Home Builders is ensuring its customers and new Wildwood homeowners can rely upon the most innovative smart home, renewable technology solution and approach – one that represents the home of the future, and the concept of 'clean energy for all'."

The Wildwood community represents a new standard in sustainable building that elevates comfort, quality and performance to create a community that is better for the environment and healthier for the occupants with homes that follow suit. In addition to the energy forward features, the development also includes 120 acres of wildlife and forestry - restored to its native state by Bluestem Ecological Services of Marengo, Illinois. Evolutionary Home Builders will initiate the development of the community with a completed Model Home opening in Summer 2019.

About sonnen

The sonnen Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of smart energy storage systems and a pioneer of clean, decentralised and networked energy system technologies. As one of the fastest growing tech companies in Europe, sonnen has received numerous internationally recognized awards. With its virtual battery, which consists of digitally networked home storage systems, sonnen offers new and highly innovative energy services for network operators and customers. sonnen's products are available in many countries and has offices located in Germany, Italy, Australia, the UK and the USA. Since March 2019 sonnen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell within its New Energies division.

About Evolutionary Home Builders

Evolutionary Home Builders' mission has been to design and build the healthiest, most energy efficient, and environmentally-friendly homes in the world. With certifications in Passive House Building several other third-party sustainability certifications, each home is constructed to the highest quality standards and utilize the best building science principles to ensure durability and comfort.

About Brandon Weiss

Brandon Weiss' life mission has been to design and build the healthiest, most energy efficient, and environmentally-friendly homes in the world. As a leader in the Chicago region, he has won numerous national awards, including the NAHB National Master Certified Green Professional of the Year, LEED Outstanding Project of The Year, Green Building Magazine Home of The Year Award, and several US Department of Energy Housing Innovation Awards including their Grand Award.

SOURCE sonnen

Related Links

https://sonnenusa.com

