Sonny Thomas Promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Pure Red, 25-Year Tenure With Company

ATLANTA, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureRed, a leading creative and marketing solutions agency, is pleased to announce the promotion of Sonny Thomas from Executive Creative Director to Chief Creative Officer. As one of the first creative hires at the company nearly 25 years ago, Sonny has been a driving force in the retail advertising industry, consistently delivering innovative and strategic creative solutions for renowned brands and retailers. As PureRed's Chief Creative Officer, Sonny Thomas will play a pivotal role in steering the agency's creative vision and further establishing its reputation as a leader in retail advertising.

Pictured here is PureRed's Chief Creative Officer, Sonny Thomas

Sonny will continue to lead and inspire multidisciplinary teams, driving forward PureRed's commitment to excellence in creative endeavors. His expertise in integrated campaign development and customer relationship marketing has been instrumental in creating breakthrough consumer experiences for some of the most respected retailers and brands in the U.S., including Safeway, Michaels, BevMo!, Mariano's, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Wilton, and Orchard Supply and Hardware.

"Sonny has been the driving force behind our creative vision and product for as long as I've known him," said PureRed CEO, Brian Cohen. "He's always insightful, inspiring his teams and client partners alike, and he's fearless in his commitment to driving the very best work. His appointment to Chief Creative Officer reflects the unwavering dedication Sonny brings to creating a culture that fosters collaboration, disruptive creative thinking, and the growth mindset required to thrive in today's ever-changing environment."

Beyond his professional achievements, Sonny is actively engaged in shaping the future of the creative industry. He sits on the Las Positas College communications advisory board, where his insights contribute to the development of educational programs. Sonny is also committed to inspiring the next generation of artists, regularly delivering talks aimed at educating and motivating aspiring art students throughout the Bay Area.

Currently residing in the San Francisco Bay Area, he brings a unique blend of creativity, expertise, and passion to his role as Chief Creative Officer at PureRed.

"I'm honored and excited to take on the role of Chief Creative Officer at PureRed," Thomas said. "I'm committed to leading a culture of creativity and innovation, and look forward to continuing to collaborate with our talented teams to create impactful and memorable experiences for our clients and our colleagues."

PureRed is the global growth partner for some of the world's biggest and most respected retail and consumer brands. Our 600+ employees are revolutionizing an industry by pairing award-winning integrated marketing and advertising with our transformative PR1 technology, which enables marketers to create, organize, deploy and manage all of their promotional content in real time from one centralized location. PureRed works with fourteen of the largest twenty-five retailers in the country and provides fully integrated marketing and advertising capabilities for Fortune 500 brands across retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services and specialty brands globally. With over 50 years of experience, PureRed's current clients include Microsoft, Kroger, Rite Aid, Charter Spectrum, New Jersey Lottery and more. For more information, visit www.purered.co

