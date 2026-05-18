SONNY'S BBQ MAKES A BIG SPLASH THIS SUMMER WITH THE LAUNCH OF FEAST & FLOAT

Sonny's BBQ is making waves across Florida, Kentucky, and Georgia with riverside celebrations featuring slow-smoked barbecue, music, giveaways and summer fun on and off the water

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing quite like summertime on the river – sunscreen in the air, tubes lined up along the banks, music echoing through the trees and delicious meals shared with friends. This summer, Sonny's BBQ is tapping into that unmistakable feeling with the launch of Feast & Float, a riverside celebration designed for tubers, adventure seekers and barbecue lovers alike. Throughout the summer, Sonny's BBQ will be popping up at select popular tubing destinations across Florida, Kentucky, and Georgia, to serve up an unforgettable day of food, fun, music and sunshine-filled adventure.

Sonny’s BBQ is bringing slow-smoked flavor to the water’s edge with Feast & Float, a riverside experience packed with BBQ, music and summer fun.

Kicking off on Saturday, June 6, at Florida's Rainbow River, Feast & Float invites guests to gather their crew, hop in a tube and let the current lead the way to Sonny's BBQ pop-up stationed near designated river entry or exit points. Whether fueling up before a float or refueling after a day on the water, guests can savor a sampling of signature menu items while enjoying music, fun giveaways and classic summer games.

Feast & Float stops include:

Saturday, June 6 at KP Hole Park on Rainbow River (Dunnellon, FL)

Saturday, June 27 at Stillwater Campground (Frankfort, KY)

Saturday, July 25 at Abbotts Bridge Recreation Area on Chattahoochee River (Duluth, GA)

Saturday, August 8 at Blackwater River State Park (Milton, FL)

"Summer is all about slowing down, soaking up the moment and making memories with friends and family," said Katie Love, chief marketing officer at Sonny's BBQ. "With Feast & Float, we're bringing our slow-smoked BBQ right to the water's edge so guests can enjoy an easygoing day filled with great food, music and summer adventure. It's everything people love about summer with a dash of signature Sonny's style."

Whether you're a seasoned tuber, kayaker, or paddle boarder, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy BBQ this season, Feast & Float is your invitation to kick back, relax and savor the summer.

For more information about the Feast & Float event schedule – including how to plan for your day on the water and stay up to date on weather-related schedule changes or rain dates - please visit sonnysbbq.com/specials/feast-and-float-2026 or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 58 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the 'Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For more information, online ordering and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com or download the new Sonny's BBQ mobile app.

SOURCE Sonny’s BBQ