Sono Bello Celebrates Monumental Milestone with the Grand Opening of 100th Center

Leading Cosmetic Practice Marks Unprecedented Expansion and Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sono Bello, the leader in fat removal, proudly announces the grand opening of its 100th center in Roseland, New Jersey, solidifying its position as the largest and most expansive cosmetic surgery practice in the US. This landmark achievement underscores Sono Bello's commitment to providing unparalleled expertise and transformative body contouring solutions across the nation.

"When we opened our doors in 2008, we had the dream we could transform our patients' lives by offering new confidence and our newest location is just one more example of this mission becoming reality," says Founder, Chris Par.

Since its inception, Sono Bello has revolutionized the cosmetic surgery landscape, boasting a team of over 185 board-certified surgeons dedicated to delivering exceptional care and results to their patients. With a remarkable track record of over 300,000 successful procedures performed, the company has garnered the trust and admiration of clients seeking life-changing transformations.

"Sono Bello is proud to have helped transform the lives of over 300,000 patients, with the goal of transforming 55,000 lives in 2024. We do this by helping our patients feel better about themselves and live a more confident life," explains Tom Barr, CEO and President of Sono Bello. "This mission allows us to grow, and growth allows us to transform our employees' careers. These patient and employee transformations feed upon themselves and creates more opportunities for both."

Sono Bello's success is not only measured by its extensive reach but also by the unwavering support and commendations from its clientele. Garnering more than 25,000 5-star reviews speaks volumes about the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and exceptional outcomes.

Expansion into the greater New York area is a natural progression, driven by the overwhelming demand for Sono Bello's sought-after services. The new center signifies the practice's commitment to meeting the needs of its growing clientele in the region.

As Sono Bello embarks on this significant milestone, the practice remains dedicated to upholding its core values of innovation, expertise, and patient-centric care.

Sono Bello

3 Becker Farm Road, Suite 301

Roseland, NJ 07068

For more information, please contact [email protected] .

About Sono Bello:

Sono Bello is a trusted name in the field of cosmetic surgery, specializing in body contouring and fat removal procedures. With a commitment to patient satisfaction and a focus on personalized care, Sono Bello has helped thousands of individuals achieve their desired aesthetic goals across 100 locations nationwide and counting.

