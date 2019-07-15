Sono-Tek Sales Grew 5% to $2.82 million in First Quarter Fiscal 2020 with Continued Record Backlog

MILTON, N.Y., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK) the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended May 31, 2019 ("fiscal 2020").

"The first quarter of FY2020 showed the expected 5% revenue growth, along with a profitable bottom line. More importantly, we continued to invest in upfront resources in Sales and Marketing, which includes Application Engineering personnel. Application Engineering has become an essential element in our growth strategy of pursuing larger, more complex ultrasonic coating systems. These orders increase our average revenue per order.

We experienced significant growth in larger Multi-Axis coating systems this quarter, along with increases in orders of Fluxing Systems and Integrated Coating Systems. We also experienced large increases in the Electronics/Microelectronics, Alternative Energy, and Emerging R&D market areas. Globally, we had increases in the US and Canada and Latin America geographies, which more than offset reductions in the Asia Pacific markets. For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, 44% of our sales originated in the US and Canada compared to 37% last year.

Due to the record increase in our orders and backlog this quarter, we are expecting second quarter revenues to increase by 15-20% over last year. Furthermore, our current expectation is to see similar growth in the balance of the Fiscal Year," commented Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Chairman and CEO.

The Company's net sales growth was driven by a combination of increases in the Electronics/Microelectronics market (up 16%), the Alternative Energy market (up 118%), and the Emerging R&D market (up 68%). The Company's strategy of providing paid coating services as a part of our Application Engineering services in addition to its coating equipment, is clearly benefitting revenues.

From a product sales perspective, Fluxing Systems demand increased 15%, Integrated Coating Systems demand increased 13%, and Multi-Axis Coating System demand increased 24%. Quarterly demand and revenue in any of the Market or Product baskets typically varies due to the size and timing of orders, so the multi-quarter totals at year-end are often more significant, reflecting overall Market and Product trends.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, approximately 56% of sales originated outside of the United States and Canada compared with 63% in the prior-year period. As expected, the geographic shift reflects higher sales to U.S. markets supported by strong economic growth here combined with a decrease in APAC as the Chinese trade situation is sorted out.

The change in product mix resulted in a slightly lower gross margin of 46.2%, and we increased our net income by 18% to $25,000 this quarter. We expect our income to rise considerably as we proceed through the year, due to the increasing backlog and growth in orders with associated leverage on our operating costs.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at quarter-end were $5.7 million, up from $5.5 million at the end of fiscal 2019. The increase was the result of the timing of working capital requirements primarily due to an increase in accounts payable and customer deposits partially offset by an increase in inventories.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $362,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with using $374,000 in the prior fiscal year period. Capital expenditures in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $129,000 compared with $101,000 in the prior fiscal year period.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company's solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop microscopic coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers' products and processes.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions; political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; timely development and market acceptance of new products and paid coating services; adequacy of financing; capacity additions; the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; continued reduction in inventory requirements; maintenance of order backlog; consummation of order proposals; continued sales growth in the Electronics/Microelectronics, Alternative Energy, and Emerging R&D market areas; and the ability to achieve increased sales volume at projected levels and continued profitability. We refer you to documents that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs containing additional important information.

SONO-TEK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended May 31,

2019

2018







Net Sales $2,822,428

$2,700,860 Cost of Goods Sold 1,517,493

1,429,663 Gross Profit 1,304,935

1,271,197







Operating Expenses





Research and product development costs 337,173

333,866 Marketing and selling expenses 677,412

629,788 General and administrative costs 285,813

275,392 Total Operating Expenses 1,300,398

1,239,046







Operating Income 4,537

32,151





Interest Expense (8,947)

(10,614) Interest and Dividend Income 31,171

34,606 Realized gain on sale of marketable securities —

29,392 Net unrealized loss on marketable securities —

(49,061) Other income 4,755

2,520







Income Before Income Taxes 31,516

38,994







Income Tax Expense 6,303

17,564





Net Income $25,213

$21,430

Basic Earnings Per Share $0.00

$0.00







Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.00

$0.00































Weighted Average Shares - Basic 15,268,071

14,987,613







Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 15,357,295

15,088,512



SONO-TEK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



May 31,





2019

February 28,

(Unaudited)

2019 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,922,886

$ 3,144,123 Marketable securities 3,779,187

2,365,706 Accounts receivable (less allowance of $46,000) 1,332,353

1,397,891 Inventories, net 2,378,720

1,658,016 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105,013

395,005 Total current assets 9,518,159

8,960,741







Land 250,000

250,000 Buildings, net 1,712,123

1,731,547 Equipment, furnishings and building improvements, net 866,471

802,932 Intangible assets, net 118,778

122,941 Deferred tax asset 332,017

332,017







TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,797,548

$ 12,200,178







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,013,961

$ 585,694 Accrued expenses 614,518

632,706 Customer deposits 1,334,306

1,149,558 Current portion of long term debt 164,410

162,816 Income taxes payable 12,575

6,272 Total current liabilities 3,139,770

2,537,046







Deferred tax liability 370,757

370,757 Long term debt, less current maturities 665,838

707,715 Total liabilities 4,176,365

3,615,518







Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized,

15,301,613 and 15,197,563 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively 153,016

151,976 Additional paid-in capital 8,939,877

8,929,607 Accumulated deficit (471,710)

(496,923) Total stockholders' equity 8,621,183

8,584,660







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,797,548

$ 12,200,178

SONO-TEK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended May 31,

2019

2018







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net Income $ 25,213

$ 21,430 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash





provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 89,207

80,893 Stock based compensation expense 11,310

8,900 Inventory reserve 14,000

18,000 Unrealized loss on marketable securities —

49,061 Decrease (Increase) in:





Accounts receivable 65,538

(198,504) Inventories (734,704)

(89,372) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 289,992

4,773 (Decrease) Increase in:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses 410,079

(290,133) Customer Deposits 184,748

2,895 Income taxes payable 6,303

17,564 Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities 361,686

(374,493)















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of equipment and furnishings (129,159)

(101,634) Sale (Purchase) of marketable securities (1,413,481)

40,093 Net Cash (Used In) Investing Activities (1,542,640)

(61,541)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repayment of long-term debt (40,283)

(38,678) Net Cash (Used In) Financing Activities (40,283)

(38,678)















NET (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,221,237)

(474,712)







CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





Beginning of period 3,144,123

2,016,464 End of period $1,922,886

$1,541,752







SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURE:





Interest paid $8,947

$10,614 Taxes Paid $-

$-

SONO-TEK CORPORATION ADDITIONAL INFORMATION – MARKET AND PRODUCT SALES (Unaudited)

Market Sales:



Three Months Ended May 31, Change

2019 % of total 2018 % of total $

% Electronics/Microelectronics $ 1,538,000 55% $ 1,329,000 49% 209,000

16% Medical 543,000 19% 912,000 34% (369,000)

(40%) Alternative Energy 386,000 14% 177,000 7% 209,000

118% Emerging R&D and Other 285,000 10% 170,000 7% 115,000

68% Industrial 70,000 2% 113,000 4% (43,000)

(38%) TOTAL $2,822,000

$2,701,000

$121,000

4%

Product Sales:



Three Months Ended May 31, Change

2019 % of total 2018 % of total $

% Fluxing Systems $ 391,000 14% $ 340,000 13% 51,000

15% Integrated Coating Systems 396,000 14% 349,000 13% 47,000

13% Multi-Axis Coating Systems 1,073,000 38% 862,000 32% 211,000

24% OEM Systems 319,000 11% 451,000 16% (132,000)

(29%) Other 643,000 23% 699,000 26% (56,000)

(8%) TOTAL $2,822,000

$2,701,000

$121,000

4%

SOURCE Sono-Tek Corporation

