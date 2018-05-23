Sonobi Launches GDPR Consent Management Platform

When the data protection legislation goes into effect on May 25, European internet users have the ability to provide or revoke consent to have their personal data used by publishers. While the regulations bring in a new day for consumer data protection, it presents challenges for publishers who rely on data-driven advertising revenue.

HubSpot research found that 59% of European consumers would ask companies to completely delete their records when GDPR comes into effect. However, according to a report from Forrester, released earlier this year, only 26% of European firms said they were fully GDPR compliant. As companies forge ahead on seeking compliance, consumers need to know that they have control over their personal data.

Sonobi's CMP is a turn-key GDPR compliance solution, providing publishers with explicit consent management for consumers, and a full compliance auditing platform, coupled with an ID solution enabling the continued delivery of all monetization channels regardless of the number of partners a publisher chooses to work with.

The solution provides publishers the tools to manage GDPR compliance for all header based, waterfall tag based, and publisher direct ad server integrations -- all while bringing the capability of addressable advertising into the publisher's toolkit.

"Most, if not all, consent products in the market are not complete compliance solutions. They are stop-gap measures to ensure continuing liquidity within the advertising sector," said Gareth Holmes, Sonobi's Vice President, International. "This is a complete product, that has been developed to ensure that addressable solutions to GDPR are brought to the forefront, in a way that ensures that publishers receive consent from their audience in driving advertising solutions."

Unlike some cookie-only GDPR solutions, Sonobi's offering enables GDPR consent & compliance management across desktop, mobile web, email and in-app, all while giving total control of Data Subject interaction to an organization's Data Protection Officer and full consent management to the individual user.

For more information, please visit www.sonobi.com

Media Contact:

N6A for Sonobi

212.334.9753

sonobi@n6a.com

About Sonobi

Sonobi is an independent technology company that builds innovative people-based solutions, bringing greater addressability, context, efficiency, voice, and scale to the business of advertising. Sonobi's JetStream technology is transforming the business of traditional impression-based advertising, unifying comScore 250 premium publishers and Fortune 500 advertisers to collaborate, create, and deliver more effective communication plans, upfront and guaranteed, for the people that matter most -- consumers. For more information please visit http://sonobi.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonobi-launches-gdpr-consent-management-platform-300653136.html

SOURCE Sonobi

Related Links

http://www.sonobi.com

