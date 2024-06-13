WINTER PARK, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonobi, a leading independent technology company revolutionizing the advertising landscape, is excited to announce the launch of its new streamlined solution. Sonobi's Political Deal Book is designed to enhance political campaign strategies. This solution offers advertisers unparalleled ease of access to voter data and advanced targeting capabilities, ensuring that political messages reach the right audience with unmatched precision.

Revolutionizing Political Campaigns with Next-Level Data Solutions

Sonobi Launches Streamlined Solution for Precision Political Campaign Targeting Post this

Sonobi's Political Deal Book leverages high-fidelity voter registration data and an expansive data graph to provide a one-stop solution for data-driven political campaigns. Advertisers can now enhance their campaign strategies with Sonobi's comprehensive voter analytics, skillfully integrated from diverse data sources for superior campaign effectiveness. This transformative approach ensures that political messaging resonates deeply and effectively across varied voter landscapes.

Streamlined On-boarding and Expert Consultation

Starting a campaign with Sonobi's Political Deal Book is straightforward. Advertisers simply fill out a form on the dedicated landing page sonobi.com/political-deals to initiate their campaign. Within 24 hours, Sonobi's team of experts will reach out to discuss specific needs and provide tailored solutions. The collaborative detail review process ensures every campaign is precisely targeted, setting the stage for successful activation.

Enhanced Supply Chain Offering: A Unique Value Proposition

Sonobi's Political Deal Book surpasses competitors in scale and effectiveness. Our proprietary data and multiple access points make it simple to explain and activate deals, reducing competition and maximizing campaign effectiveness. The Political Deal Book equips campaigns with sophisticated tools for precise voter engagement, using layers of data such as political affiliation, occupation, age, and household income. Robust, decade-long data collection enables nuanced campaign planning and targeted messaging that deeply resonates with diverse voter groups. With unparalleled ease of activation, advertisers specify their requirements and Sonobi handles the complexities. Leveraging over 50 billion daily impressions, Sonobi's Political Deal Book guarantees comprehensive reach and impactful voter engagement, driving successful campaign outcomes. Campaigns reach the right audience at the right time.

"We are thrilled to offer Sonobi's Political Deal Book to not only our DSP and Agency partners but all those looking to get their political messaging in front of their target audience to help drive more votes. Our advanced targeting capabilities mixed with our custom data solutions provide an unmatched opportunity to reach and engage voters in real time with precision. We are excited to help our partners achieve their campaign goals and make a significant impact in this election cycle." Craig Schwarz, SVP, Direct Demand & CTV

About Sonobi

Sonobi is an independent, consumer-focused technology company that provides a fair and equitable media marketplace to connect advertisers directly with consumers. Sonobi's JetStream technology is transforming the business of traditional impression-based advertising to individual-based advertising. By unifying premium media properties and Fortune 500 advertisers, Sonobi's JetStream platform enables publishers and marketers to directly collaborate in order to create and deliver superior addressable communication plans for the people who matter most — consumers. At the forefront of advertising innovation, Sonobi delivers comprehensive CTV and OTT solutions, tailored to meet the demands of modern businesses ensuring superior outcomes for advertisers navigating the evolving digital landscape. For more information, please visit sonobi.com/political-deals.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Sonobi

Edoardo Morera

484-894-6798

[email protected]

SOURCE Sonobi