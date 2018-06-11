Sonobi's Michael Connolly Wins Ernst & Young Florida Entrepreneur of the Year Award

The program recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate extraordinary success in innovation, financial performance, and commitment to their communities. The awards were given by a panel of independent judges at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando, Florida on June 7th.

"Business is a team sport and being selected as a winner recognizes the merit of what Sonobi has achieved so far. I'm thrilled to have received this award on behalf of the team's hard work and determination to build this company," said Connolly. "As Orlando, and the rest of Central Florida, begins to emerge as the country's next great tech hub, we're honored that Ernst & Young has given us this opportunity to show the progress being made by our company and our city. We're proud to be able to plant a flag in Central Florida and build a technology company that competes on a global scale."

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in Monaco in June 2019.

About Sonobi

Sonobi is an independent technology company that provides a fair and equitable media marketplace that connects advertisers directly with publishers, offering a viable alternative to the walled gardens. Sonobi's JetStream technology is transforming the business of traditional impression-based advertising, unifying comScore 250 premium publishers and Fortune 500 advertisers to collaborate directly to create, and deliver more addressable communication plans, for the people that matter most -- consumers. For more information please visit http://sonobi.com/

