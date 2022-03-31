Sonobuoy Market Size to Grow by USD 178.29 mn | Technavio

The sonobuoy market covers the following areas:

Drivers and Challenges

The growing demand for strengthening ASW capabilities is driving the growth of the sonobuoy market. Anti-submarines are operated via surface warship, aircraft, or submarines. Such technologies are developed to track, locate, and destroy hostile and potential pirate submarines underwater. ASW is critical to protecting the strategic speed and operational agility of joint and coalition forces across the sea. Modern ASW is complex in terms of application with multitudes of disparate sensors and platforms ranging from aircraft to sonobuoys to other submarines. The increasing need to strengthen anti-submarine operations and monitor natural resources among emerging economies are the major factors driving the growth of the global sonobuoy market. Sonobuoys enable Navy ASW forces to detect, track, and pinpoint threats. Information from these systems can help enable precision attacks with air-launched torpedoes. Information from these systems can help enable precision attacks with air-launched torpedoes. Thus, the demand for sonobuoys is strongly associated with the growth of the anti-submarine warfare market.

The effects on marine life will challenge the sonobuoy market during the forecast period. Governments of various countries have laid down certain regulations for the deployment of sonobuoys. These regulations are set to limit the use of sonobuoys in areas where marine life exists. This is expected to challenge the global sonobuoy market. Some marine mammals, such as beaked and blue whales, are sensitive to mid-frequency active sonobuoy and sonar noise. Active sonar transmitters could confuse these animals and interfere with basic biological functions, such as feeding and mating. As a result, regulators are considering the effects of sonobuoy while planning naval exercises.

Market Segmentation

The sonobuoy market share growth by the defense segment will be significant during the forecast period. The defense segment led the global sonobuoy market in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a similar trend during the forecast period. The segment will be mainly driven by the rising spending by countries on strengthening anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The demand for sonobuoys in defense maritime surveillance is primarily driven by the deployment of sonobuoys in ASW, which is important due to the increasing maritime disputes and the development of stealthier submarines.

Companies Mentioned

ALCEN

General Dynamics Corp.

RADIXON Group Pty. Ltd.

Rostec State Corp.

SeaLandAire Technologies Inc.

Sociedad Anonima de Electronica Submarina

Sparton Corp.

Tata Power SED

Thales Group

and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc.

Sonobuoy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 178.29 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.85 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Russian Federation, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALCEN, General Dynamics Corp., RADIXON Group Pty. Ltd., Rostec State Corp., SeaLandAire Technologies Inc., Sociedad Anonima de Electronica Submarina, Sparton Corp., Tata Power SED, Thales Group, and and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Special purpose - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Function

Market segments

Comparison by Function

Passive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Active - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Function

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

