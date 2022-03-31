Sonobuoy Market Size to Grow by USD 178.29 mn | Technavio

Mar 31, 2022, 04:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sonobuoy market size is expected to increase by USD 178.29 mn from 2019 to 2024, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will register an accelerating CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (defense, commercial, and special purpose) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Technavio provides market insights that help organizations make effective business decisions. Request a Free Sample Report!
The sonobuoy market covers the following areas:
Sonobuoy Market Sizing
Sonobuoy Market Forecast
Sonobuoy Market Analysis
Drivers and Challenges
The growing demand for strengthening ASW capabilities is driving the growth of the sonobuoy market. Anti-submarines are operated via surface warship, aircraft, or submarines. Such technologies are developed to track, locate, and destroy hostile and potential pirate submarines underwater. ASW is critical to protecting the strategic speed and operational agility of joint and coalition forces across the sea. Modern ASW is complex in terms of application with multitudes of disparate sensors and platforms ranging from aircraft to sonobuoys to other submarines. The increasing need to strengthen anti-submarine operations and monitor natural resources among emerging economies are the major factors driving the growth of the global sonobuoy market. Sonobuoys enable Navy ASW forces to detect, track, and pinpoint threats. Information from these systems can help enable precision attacks with air-launched torpedoes. Information from these systems can help enable precision attacks with air-launched torpedoes. Thus, the demand for sonobuoys is strongly associated with the growth of the anti-submarine warfare market.
The effects on marine life will challenge the sonobuoy market during the forecast period. Governments of various countries have laid down certain regulations for the deployment of sonobuoys. These regulations are set to limit the use of sonobuoys in areas where marine life exists. This is expected to challenge the global sonobuoy market. Some marine mammals, such as beaked and blue whales, are sensitive to mid-frequency active sonobuoy and sonar noise. Active sonar transmitters could confuse these animals and interfere with basic biological functions, such as feeding and mating. As a result, regulators are considering the effects of sonobuoy while planning naval exercises.
Market Segmentation
The sonobuoy market share growth by the defense segment will be significant during the forecast period. The defense segment led the global sonobuoy market in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a similar trend during the forecast period. The segment will be mainly driven by the rising spending by countries on strengthening anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The demand for sonobuoys in defense maritime surveillance is primarily driven by the deployment of sonobuoys in ASW, which is important due to the increasing maritime disputes and the development of stealthier submarines.
Companies Mentioned
- ALCEN
- General Dynamics Corp.
- RADIXON Group Pty. Ltd.
- Rostec State Corp.
- SeaLandAire Technologies Inc.
- Sociedad Anonima de Electronica Submarina
- Sparton Corp.
- Tata Power SED
- Thales Group
- and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
Defense Aircraft Materials Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Military Multirole Aircraft Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Sonobuoy Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 178.29 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.85
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Russian Federation, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ALCEN, General Dynamics Corp., RADIXON Group Pty. Ltd., Rostec State Corp., SeaLandAire Technologies Inc., Sociedad Anonima de Electronica Submarina, Sparton Corp., Tata Power SED, Thales Group, and and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Special purpose - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Function
- Market segments
- Comparison by Function
- Passive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Active - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Function
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALCEN
- General Dynamics Corp.
- RADIXON Group Pty. Ltd.
- Rostec State Corp.
- SeaLandAire Technologies Inc.
- Sociedad Anonima de Electronica Submarina
- Sparton Corp.
- Tata Power SED
- Thales Group
- Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article