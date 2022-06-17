Sonobuoy Market Size to Reach USD 178.29 Million Globally by 2024 at 7 % CAGR | Technavio

Our sonobuoy market report covers the following areas:

Sonobuoy Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The sonobuoy market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.ALCEN, General Dynamics Corp., RADIXON Group Pty. Ltd., Rostec State Corp., SeaLandAire Technologies Inc., Sociedad Anonima de Electronica Submarina, Sparton Corp., Tata Power SED, Thales Group, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. are some of the major market participants.

General Dynamics Corp. - The system helps acoustic sensor operators detect, localize, and classify nuclear and diesel foreign submarines all around the world. The system supports NATO Standard 99 sonobuoy RF channel allocation and a broad range of passive and active sonobuoy manufacturer types.

Sonobuoy Market 2020-2024: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The key factor driving growth in the sonobuoy market is the growing demand for strengthening ASW capabilities. Anti-submarines are marine systems that are operated via surface warships, aircraft, or submarines. Such technologies are developed to track, locate, and destroy hostile and potential pirate submarines underwater. ASW is critical to protecting the strategic speed and operational agility of joint and coalition forces across the sea. Modern ASW is complex in terms of application with multitudes of disparate sensors and platforms ranging from aircraft to sonobuoys to other submarines.





The key factor driving growth in the sonobuoy market is the Anti-submarines are marine systems that are operated via surface warships, aircraft, or submarines. Such technologies are developed to track, locate, and destroy hostile and potential pirate submarines underwater. ASW is critical to protecting the strategic speed and operational agility of joint and coalition forces across the sea. Modern ASW is complex in terms of application with multitudes of disparate sensors and platforms ranging from aircraft to sonobuoys to other submarines. Trends: The introduction of new software for communication is a sonobuoy market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Upgraded performance software is now being integrated into aircraft for better network connectivity, which, in turn, will enhance the overall communication and navigation capabilities





The is a sonobuoy market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Upgraded performance software is now being integrated into aircraft for better network connectivity, which, in turn, will enhance the overall communication and navigation capabilities Challenges: The effects on marine life will be a major challenge for the sonobuoy market during the forecast period. Governments of various countries have laid down certain regulations for the deployment of sonobuoys. These regulations are set to limit the use of sonobuoys in areas where marine life exists, and this is expected to act as a restraint for the global sonobuoy market. Marine mammals like beaked and blue whales are most sensitive to mid-frequency active sonobuoy and sonar noise.

Sonobuoy Market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Defense



Commercial



Special Purpose

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Sonobuoy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 178.29 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.85 Performing market contribution North America at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALCEN, General Dynamics Corp., RADIXON Group Pty. Ltd., Rostec State Corp., SeaLandAire Technologies Inc., Sociedad Anonima de Electronica Submarina, Sparton Corp., Tata Power SED, Thales Group, and and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Special purpose - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Function

Market segments

Comparison by Function

Passive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Active - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Function

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALCEN

General Dynamics Corp.

RADIXON Group Pty. Ltd.

Rostec State Corp.

SeaLandAire Technologies Inc.

Sociedad Anonima de Electronica Submarina

Sparton Corp.

Tata Power SED

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

