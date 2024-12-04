Sonoma County's Vintners Resort to Undergo Major Transformation By Spring 2025

Located on a 92-Acre Working Vineyard, Vintners Resort Will Unveil a Completely

Reimagined Resort Including a New Name with Phase One Debuting December 2024

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintners Resort, a beacon of luxury and sustainability in Sonoma County, is undergoing a $15+ million transformation that will usher in a new era of refined elegance in Spring 2025. Drawing from a lineage steeped in European viticulture, the 92-acre working vineyard and resort will immerse guests in a world of casual luxury distinguished by unrivaled hospitality, signature farm-to-table cuisine and award-winning vintages from the around the world. Recognized as the gateway to Sonoma County's Russian River Valley, guests at the newly reimagined resort will experience a peaceful and refined atmosphere, combining sophistication with a casual, welcoming vibe featuring well-appointed rooms and suites; a large resort lobby with a wine and coffee bar plus expanded retail; refreshed meeting and event space; and a stunning resort pool to complement the extravagant spa and wellness program utilizing locally sourced, organic products.

"We are transforming Vintners Resort with a very specific vision of wine country elegance that will allow our guests to instantly unwind and savor the tastefully redesigned interiors which seamlessly integrate with the breathtaking picturesque vineyard setting," said General Manager, Brian Sommer. "Our guests will embark on personalized and curated Wine Country experiences and then return to luxury accommodations, chef inspired culinary delights and bespoke beverage amenities."

The first phase of new offerings is nearing completion with the highly anticipated expansive resort pool featuring cabanas, day beds, hot tub, fire pit and a full-service pool bar.

With interior design by Arcsine, Spring 2025 will feature the unveiling of an entirely refreshed lobby which will bring nature indoors with a living tree under the central lobby skylight and a morning barista bar and evening wine lounge. Guests will experience intimate luxury in the newly appointed guest rooms and bathrooms, along with new event space that will include more than 12,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space. Vintners Resort will be uniquely positioned to host intimate gatherings, large corporate events, full property buyouts as well as unparalleled vineyard weddings and events.

A revitalized culinary experience will be led by new Executive Chef Sergio Howland. Chef Howland will set a new standard for excellence in food and wine, featuring an entirely refreshed farm to table menu and chef experiences reflecting the property's 92-acre estate that includes lush flowers and lavish culinary gardens, flourishing fig and olive orchards and a thriving vineyard. Featured chef experiences will include vineyard tours and picnics, culinary gardening and cooking classes, estate farmer's markets and wine blending and tastings.

Located just 60 miles north of San Francisco, Vintners Resort will further establish the Russian River Valley as a luxury wine country destination, alongside all of Sonoma County's famed wineries and restaurants. For more information about the resort, or to stay updated on the phased transformation, please visit Vintersresort.com or follow the resort on social media @vintersresort.

