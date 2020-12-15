SONOMA RECOVERY SERVICE d/b/a OLYMPIA HOUSE ("OLYMPIA HOUSE") - NOTICE OF DATA BREACH

PETALUMA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoma Recovery Services d/b/a Olympia House ("Olympia House"), is providing notice of a recent data privacy event that may have affected certain personal information. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information is one of Olympia House's highest priorities and Olympia House takes this matter seriously.

What Happened? On August 7, 2020, Olympia House was alerted to suspicious behavior within its network. Olympia House immediately began an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the event. This investigation included working with third-party forensic experts. Once Olympia House systems were secure, our efforts focused on determining what information was impacted, to whom the information related, and valid address information for those individuals to provide notice of the event. The investigation determined that certain files within the Olympia House system were accessed without authorization between July 1, 2020 through August 7, 2020. Since that time, Olympia House has been diligently reviewing its records for purposes of notifying those affected individuals. Olympia House began notifying individuals whose information was impacted on September 29, 2020.

What Information Was Involved? Olympia House determined that the information impacted by this event varied by individual but may include certain individuals' names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial information, health insurance information, as well as medical history and treatment information.

What We Are Doing. Olympia House is individually notifying those whose information was present in the affected email account. As an added precaution, the organization is offering these individuals access to credit monitoring and identity protection services at no cost.

What You Can Do. Olympia House encourages individuals to review the information below related to "Steps Individuals Can Take to Help Protect Against Identity Theft and Fraud," which provides detail on how to better protect against possible misuse of information. Affected individuals can find guidance in the letters being sent to them.

For More Information. Individuals who may have questions about the incident, may contact our dedicated call center at (888) 994-0283, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 10 pm Central time, or Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm Central time, or visit https://olympiahouserehab.com/.

STEPS INDIVIDUALS CAN TAKE TO HELP PROTECT AGAINST IDENTITY THEFT AND FRAUD

Olympia House encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect error. Under U.S. law adults are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

You have the right to place a "security freeze" on your credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in your credit report without your express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report. Should you wish to place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below:

Experian PO Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/freeze/ center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 160 Woodlyn, PA 19094 1-888-909-8872 www.transunion.com/credit-freeze Equifax PO Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-800-685-1111 www.equifax.com/personal/ credit-report-services

In order to request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); and If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

As an alternative to a security freeze, you have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on your file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the agencies listed below:

Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/fraud/ center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-680-7289 www.transunion.com/fraud-victim-resource/place-fraud-alert Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-766-0008 www.equifax.com/personal/ credit-report-services

Additional Information

You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself, by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, www.identitytheft.gov , 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

SOURCE SONOMA RECOVERY SERVICE