SONOMOTION ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE FOR ITS BREAK WAVE™ LITHOTRIPSY DEVICE FOR TREATMENT OF KIDNEY STONES

Jan 21, 2026, 09:23 ET
- Break Wave represents the future of kidney stone treatment with the potential to become a first-line treatment option
- The Break Wave device non-invasively fragments stones in the kidney or ureter on fully awake patients, without anesthesia, and at any site of care
- Kidney stones affect one in 10 people in the U.S., costing $10 billion annually and resulting in over 750,000 lithotripsy procedures per year1
SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SonoMotion, a venture-backed medical device company developing non-invasive solutions for kidney stones, announced today that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its Break Wave lithotripsy device. Break Wave uses low pressure-focused ultrasound to fragment kidney stones by creating standing stress waves within the stone under real-time ultrasound image guidance. The procedure is completely non-invasive and requires no anesthesia, allowing patients to drive themselves to and from the procedure and eat and drink prior to the procedure.
