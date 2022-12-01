Sonora Quest Streamlines Access to At-Home Lab Services Through Getlabs Collaboration

Patient convenience improved by an easy-to-use scheduler for Getlabs in-home certified phlebotomy tests through Sonora Quest's website

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlabs , the leader in providing nationwide infrastructure for remote health care delivery, and Sonora Quest Laboratories , Arizona's leading diagnostic testing laboratory, today announced that Getlabs' application programming interface (API) will be added to Sonora Quest's website. This integration allows patients to easily select and schedule an at-home sample collection when booking appointments through Sonora Quest's website, increasing the ease of access to vital health testing.

Patients booking labs through the Sonora Quest website can now select "home collection [let Getlabs come to me]" and schedule an appointment for in-home lab draws in Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at a time and location that is most convenient for them. A phlebotomist from Getlabs will arrive at the patient's scheduled time and location to collect a blood sample. Samples collected by Getlabs in Arizona are then sent to Sonora Quest's laboratories for testing, with results reported to the patient's ordering health care provider and in Sonora Quest's patient dashboard: sonoraquest.com/results.

Getlabs' API handles real-time scheduling and is fully HIPAA compliant, with personal information securely encrypted and protected, and only used for scheduling and care coordination. API integration into SonoraQuest.com makes the process seamless, letting patients more easily schedule their mobile appointment, receive appointment notifications and updates, and manage their appointments in their patient dashboard.

"We know people's lives are busy. With this mobile collection option, busy schedules, mobility issues, and logistics are no longer obstacles in receiving the vital testing ordered by their health care provider," said Sonora Quest Chief Growth Officer Christina Noble. "We are seeing patients choose the convenience of in-home sample collection more and more. By incorporating Getlabs' API, we have removed even more obstacles—it's just another way we're embracing collaboration and innovative technology to meet our patients where they are."

"We're excited to roll out our API with Sonora Quest to patients in Arizona," said Kyle Michelson, Founder and CEO, Getlabs. "Our focus is on consistently delivering a positive patient experience while improving care outcomes. Our API is another advancement that makes in-home lab collection even easier and more convenient for patients who require timely results for their care."

About Getlabs

Getlabs provides the nationwide infrastructure for at-home healthcare delivery. Patients can book a Getlabs phlebotomist to draw their lab tests at their home or office. Healthcare providers can dispatch Getlabs' medical professionals to their patients to collect the diagnostic tests they need. By creating the infrastructure for providers to make informed medical decisions remotely, Getlabs helps bridge the gap between digital and in-person care. Visit getlabs.com for more information.

About Sonora Quest Laboratories

Sonora Quest Laboratories, an Arizona-based joint venture between Banner Health and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), is one of the nation's largest integrated laboratory systems. We are the trusted leader in diagnostic and information services with approximately 3,800 employees performing more than 97 million diagnostic tests per year. Our comprehensive test menu encompasses routine, molecular, prescription drug monitoring, genetic/genomic, women's health, and pathology testing services. Sonora Quest is accredited by the College of American Pathologists, the gold standard in laboratory accreditation, which helps ensure the highest standard of care for laboratory operations. To schedule an appointment, find one of our 70+ patient service centers across Arizona, or learn more about ordering tests without a provider's order through My Lab ReQuest™, visit us at SonoraQuest.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Getlabs