Sonoran Desert Institute Launches Associate of Science in Uncrewed Technology Program

Program is designed to build the foundational knowledge and hands-on skills needed for emerging careers in the UAS industry

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoran Desert Institute (SDI) has announced its new Associate of Science in Uncrewed Technology (ASUT) online program, an exciting educational offering crafted to meet the demands of the rapidly growing uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) industry. Building on the success of its Certificate in Uncrewed Technology – Aerial Systems (CUTAS), SDI developed this comprehensive degree program to combine specialized coursework and immersive hands-on training, preparing students for careers in various UAS roles, including commercial, public service and military applications.

Enrollment for the ASUT program is now open, with classes beginning in December 2024. The program is tailored for a diverse range of students—from hobbyists looking to enhance their knowledge to industry professionals aiming to advance their skills in UAS technology. Students will explore a variety of technical and operational areas, including geospatial intelligence, thermography and effective client interactions.

"With the demand for skilled professionals in the UAS industry continuing to grow, the ASUT program provides students with the foundational knowledge and practical skills necessary to succeed in a wide range of roles," said Jarred McNeely, Chief Academic Officer at SDI. "This degree program equips students to confidently navigate the dynamic UAS landscape and prepares them for rewarding careers across diverse markets."

The ASUT program consists of 60 semester credit hours delivered across four 20-week semesters, providing students with flexible, online access to specialized UAS knowledge while emphasizing:

Hands-On Learning: The ASUT program extends beyond theoretical knowledge, focusing on practical skills through courses like drone design, build, and flight testing.

Industry-Relevant Skills: Tailored to the needs of industries requiring advanced UAS operations, the program equips students to undertake roles in roof inspection, transmission line monitoring, solar inspection, and search and rescue operations.

Flexible Learning Options: The ASUT program caters to professionals, hobbyists, and CUTAS graduates. It offers a seamless transition into advanced UAS applications and the flexibility of online education.

Students must complete 32 credit hours in Uncrewed Technology coursework, 15 general education credit hours, 1 credit hour of student success and 12 major elective credit hours. Courses, which may vary in availability each semester, include UAS Fundamentals, Design, Build, and Fly, FAA Remote Pilot Preparation, Success in Distance Learning, UAS Aviation Management, Introduction to Geographical Information Systems and UAS Systems Engineering Management.

"This program is a direct response to the industry's call for highly skilled professionals," said James McDanolds, Program Chair of the School of Uncrewed Technology at SDI. "By closely collaborating with industry leaders and integrating direct feedback from our CUTAS graduates, we've crafted a curriculum that meets and exceeds the current UAS education standards. Our graduates will not just be ready for the industry; they will be ahead of it."

Graduates will emerge with a strong foundation in UAS technology, equipped with skills for roles like remote pilots, sensor operators and data analysts. They will be prepared to plan UAS missions, analyze data, navigate U.S. National Air Space regulations and communicate technical concepts effectively to stakeholders.

The program is approved for the use of GI Bill® and other Veterans Assistance benefits, as well as Federal Student Aid, for qualifying students. For more information about the program, please visit https://sdi.edu/programs/associate-degree-uncrewed-technology/ or https://sdi.edu/.

