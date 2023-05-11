Sonoro Partners with StoryFit to Accelerate Development of Company's Audio and TV Projects

Unique Collaboration Utilizes StoryFit's AI-Powered Predictive Audience Insights

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StoryFit , a rapid-growth AI technology company providing machine learning and audience insights for the entertainment industry, and Sonoro , a groundbreaking global entertainment company, today announced the industry's first partnership to accelerate the development of podcast content for film, TV, and streaming aided by AI-powered predictive audience insights.

StoryFit's story intelligence will enable Sonoro to provide networks and streamers deep insights into their stories during the pitch process. Helping to bring Sonoro's unrivaled perspective in audio to life in TV and film as well as its extensive reach into a global audience as it has built the number one podcast network in Latin America through riveting shows that amplify diverse and often overlooked voices.

"Putting StoryFit's incredibly powerful predictive audience insights to work for our creative community will give Sonoro and its partners the competitive advantage needed to identify which podcasts and characters are most viable for TV and film adaptation and more successfully pitch series," said Sergio González, Head of Growth at Sonoro. "This is an exciting partnership between two trailblazing companies within their respective industries and I can't wait to see what we accomplish together."

Following its recent Series A investment, StoryFit continues to pioneer groundbreaking natural language processing and machine learning to deliver audience and content insights pre-production from scripts for entertainment companies to understand the power of their stories. Studios and streamers use StoryFit insights to produce better content faster, identify story elements audiences will love, and provide creatives with their own story data.

"We are thrilled Sonoro's growing creative podcast community can advance the most captivating stories being shared today using the best tools available on the market," said Monica Landers, CEO and founder of StoryFit. "AI technology can be a champion for originality and support creativity. Sonora represents this for the podcast community in all of its efforts to elevate diverse, creative voices. We are thrilled to partner together in this exciting expansion."

StoryFit's proprietary AI engine has been used to develop multi-million dollar projects for entertainment and publishing organizations. StoryFit and Sonoros' partnership is an opportunity to expand the company's transmedia capabilities into scripted content beyond just TV and film. Particularly, the ability to identify which podcasts are more suitable for adaptation for which visual medium and why– giving creators a distinct advantage.

To learn more about the global partnership between Sonoro and StoryFit, visit https://storyfit.com/insights/ .

About StoryFit

StoryFit delivers AI-powered Story Intelligence to the entertainment industry. Its proprietary AI engine, Prism, analyzes billions of data points that reveal story and audience insights pre-production. Combining rich NLP and machine-learning expertise with a deep understanding of narrative content, StoryFit is revolutionizing the storytelling business — helping storytellers to acquire the best content, identify the most effective story elements for audience engagement, track key development changes, and determine the appropriate audience. StoryFit's international clients include some of the most widely known Hollywood studios, broadcasters, and streaming networks. StoryFit is based in Austin with offices in Los Angeles and New York. For more information visit: www.storyfit.com . Learn more at storyfit.com , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

About Sonoro

Sonoro is one of the leading podcast networks in the world with over 20 million downloads per month and over 150+ podcasts. Helmed in part by one of the youngest Latina media executives, Camila Victoriano, Sonoro represents the future of media. Creators, talent and investors alike seek out Sonoro for its premium quality content and unrivaled new perspective that begins in audio and comes to life in TV and film. Sonoro amplifies diverse and often overlooked voices that connect with a global consumer. It does so by collaborating with leading and emerging Latinx storytellers – writers, producers, and directors – from around the world to single handedly develop and produce original franchises in English, Spanish, and Spanglish. Sonoro's unique approach has led to multiple #1 hits. Founded in 2020, Sonoro is backed by some of the most notable names in media including investors Lerer Hippeau, Greycroft & Alan Patricof and Founder Collective.

