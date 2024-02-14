Sonoro Unveils New Leadership Team

Global Hispanic media company to add Chief Content Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, and Chief Growth Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoro announced today its new leadership team, naming Camila Victoriano, Cesar Martinez, and Sergio Gonzalez Rothlin as the company's new Chief Content Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, and Chief Growth Officer, respectively.

The three industry veterans will bring their wealth of experience to Sonoro as it expands its footprint on both sides of the border and beyond. In her new role, Sonoro co-founder Camila Victoriano will oversee the ongoing production and growth of Sonoro's expansive media catalog, including TV and video projects, as well as Sonoro's 8,000 episodes of audio content.

"We founded Sonoro to deliver fresh, authentic storytelling that connects with the fastest-growing cultural demographics in the world, and build a more efficient production model that will serve as the new industry standard," said Victoriano. "I'm thrilled to be taking on this new role as we shepherd a new era of cross-cultural content and entertainment to mainstream audiences."

Cesar Martinez will join the company as its first Chief Commercial Officer, building on his years of experience managing revenue strategy at several Latino-focused media platforms. Martinez joins from Open World Studio, a division of Loaded, the leading gaming management and advisory firm. He also previously served as the Chief Revenue Officer of Remezcla, Chief Revenue & Partnerships Officer at mitú, and the VP Multicultural Sales at Live Nation Entertainment.

"I am pleased to join the Sonoro leadership team at a time when the market is finally recognizing the power of the fast-growing, influential Latino demographic and the importance of original IP that resonates with our community," said Martinez. "As Chief Commercial Officer, I look forward to accelerating a new suite of commercial offerings and working with our content partnerships team to meet the demand of the global advertisers."

Before joining Sonoro as Head of Growth, Sergio Gonzalez led creative, strategy, and technology teams throughout Latin America for more than 15 years, and drove consumer engagement for global brands including Spotify and Pepsi. With his promotion to Sonoro's first Chief Growth Officer, Rothlin will lead the team in scaling innovative, community-oriented growth strategies.

"Sonoro's rapid growth demonstrates it's not just our content that's resonating with audiences, but our audio-first approach that's galvanizing the industry," said Gonzalez. "As Chief Growth Officer, I'm looking forward to leading efforts with our partners and creative teams to find new avenues for serving an untapped market."

These appointments come at an inflection point for Sonoro, having delivered more than 40 million downloads per month from its premium, audio-first content that is transformed into television series, films, live events, and more following positive fan engagement. In 2023 alone, Sonoro launched 13 new premium series, further diversifying its library of multilingual content for its engaged audiences around the globe.

"We are building a market-leading, culturally-relevant media company," said Joshua Weinstein, co-founder and CEO. "The combination of Camila, Cesar, and Sergio's leadership, talent, and expertise will expand our ability to develop world-class IP and serve brands eager to connect with Latino consumers."

To learn more about Sonoro, visit sonoromedia.com .

About Sonoro

Sonoro is a global entertainment company focused on creating premium, culturally relevant content that starts in audio and comes alive in TV, film, and beyond. Sonoro collaborates with leading and emerging Latino storytellers – writers, producers, and directors – from over a dozen countries to develop original franchises in English, Spanish, and Spanglish. The company is pioneering new podcast formats and has launched multiple #1 hits, including Toxicomanía: El Experimento Mexicano (being adapted as a film for Paramount+), Tejana starring and executive produced by Stephanie Beatriz (2022 Best Fiction Ambie Winner, being developed for television), Crónicas Obscuras (#1 horror franchise), Princess of South Beach (#1 show in iHeartRadio's MyCultura Network, currently in development with Netflix) and Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez (#1 in Mexico and Top 10 in US, currently in development with Universal Studios). With a diverse array of podcasts, television, and film projects, Sonoro has established itself as a pioneer in the future of media.

SOURCE Sonoro