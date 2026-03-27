Sonorous NV, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonorous NV, Inc. today announced management changes pursuant to which Paul Brooke, a current Board member, has become Chairman of the Board. In addition, Joel Harris has become Chief Executive Officer, replacing David Ferrera who has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer.

The Board thanks Ferrera for his foundational contributions as founder.

Joel Harris, previously President, will assume the role of CEO, effective immediately. Harris brings more than 35 years of experience in the medical device industry, with a strong track record in sales, marketing, clinical development, and executive leadership. "I am honored to lead Sonorous at this important time. We remain focused on advancing the BosSTENT™ and transforming outcomes for patients," said Joel Harris.

Paul Brooke has been elected Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Brooke brings significant governance and strategic oversight experience. "Sonorous is entering an exciting phase of clinical and regulatory progress. With Joel Harris as CEO and our executive team, we are confident the team will deliver meaningful innovation to patients without distraction," said Paul Brooke.

Sonorous is well-positioned for continued growth under the new leadership. The company maintains strong momentum with its BosSTENT™ device and evolving pipeline. Key accomplishments include:

Pioneered the BosSTENT™ — the first braided, self-expanding cerebral venous stent designed specifically for venous sinuses.

Received French ANSM and CPP authorization to run a pivotal European study to support future CE Mark submission.

Secured Health Canada ITA approval to include Canadian sites in the European study.

Received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for treating pulse-synchronous tinnitus due to venous sinus stenosis, enabling prioritized review and potential NTAP eligibility.

Sonorous is advancing toward IDE submission and broader market approvals.

Sonorous Neurovascular remains committed to developing minimally invasive solutions to improve quality of life for patients suffering from pulsatile tinnitus and other cerebral venous conditions.

About Sonorous Neurovascular Sonorous Neurovascular is a medical device company focused on innovative, physician-inspired technologies for cerebral venous diseases. Its flagship BosSTENT™ is a braided, self-expanding cerebral venous stent designed for superior performance in treating symptomatic venous sinus stenosis.

Contact:

James D. Nonato, Vice President

Sonorous NV, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (888) 830 1445

SOURCE Sonorous NV, Inc.