Sonos Soundbar & Speaker Black Friday 2019 Deals: Sonos Beam, One, Play, Move Deals Listed by Spending Lab

Nov 27, 2019, 03:00 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019

Sonos offers convenience and impressive sound with its wide array of soundbars and speakers. The Sonos Beam is a compact speaker that boosts the sound of TVs or music. The Sonos One is a smart speaker with voice control using the built-in Alexa and Google Assistant features. The Sonos Play 5 is a WiFi-controlled speaker that can also be controlled using both Alexa and Google Assistant. The Sonos Playbar is the ultimate soundbar that provides nine Class-D digital amplifiers, three tweeters, and six mid-woofers to give crisp dialogue and quality music.

How do Black Friday deals work? Both brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers offer discounts on thousands of items during Black Friday. On average, shoppers can save 20% on in-store deals and 24% on online deals, according to personal finance website The Balance.

The top Black Friday deals are typically found online. As a result, more and more shoppers now make their purchases online instead of in-store.

Nov 27, 2019, 03:00 ET