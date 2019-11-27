Sonos Soundbar & Speaker Black Friday 2019 Deals: Sonos Beam, One, Play, Move Deals Listed by Spending Lab
Here's a list of the best Sonos Black Friday 2019 deals available right now, including Sonos Playbar, Beam, Play:5 & Play:1 audio device sales
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Sonos deals for Black Friday 2019? Deals researchers at Spending Lab have found the best savings on Sonos soundbars, such as the Sonos Beam & Playbar, and Sonos wireless speakers, such as the Play:1, Play:5, One and Move. Links to the best live deals are listed below.
Best Sonos deals:
- Shop the full range of Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday holiday deals and save up to 20% - save on Sonos speakers, soundbars, surround sound & amps at the Sonos.com sale (starts 11/28)
- Save up to $125 on Sonos One, Move, & Play wireless speakers & bundles at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated Sonos smart speakers
- Save on Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart
- Save up to $118 on top-rated Sonos speakers and soundbars at Amazon
- Save up to $140 on Sonos soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale (starts 11/28)
- Save up to $140 on Sonos Subs & Sonos Amps - at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save on Sonos One, Move, & Sonos Play:1 & Play:5 speakers - at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale (starts 11/28)
- Save on Sonos surround sound & entertainment sets - at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale (starts 11/28)
- Save up to 20% on Sonos Playbar & Beam soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on Sonos soundbars and entertainment sets
- Save up to $118 on Sonos Connect & Playbase audio receivers & home theater systems at Amazon
Best soundbar & speaker deals:
- Save up to 40% off on a wide range of soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart - check live prices on soundbars from trusted brands such as Samsung, Bose, Vizio & Sonos
- Save up to $420 on Bose, Samsung, Vizio & Sonos Soundbars at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on soundbars from top-rated brands such as Bose, Samsung, Sonos & Vizio
- Save up to 66% off on a wide range of Bluetooth wireless, portable, home theater & smart speakers at Walmart - click the link for the latest speaker deals from top-rated brands such as Bose, Sonos, JBL, Sony & more audio brands
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Sonos offers convenience and impressive sound with its wide array of soundbars and speakers. The Sonos Beam is a compact speaker that boosts the sound of TVs or music. The Sonos One is a smart speaker with voice control using the built-in Alexa and Google Assistant features. The Sonos Play 5 is a WiFi-controlled speaker that can also be controlled using both Alexa and Google Assistant. The Sonos Playbar is the ultimate soundbar that provides nine Class-D digital amplifiers, three tweeters, and six mid-woofers to give crisp dialogue and quality music.
How do Black Friday deals work? Both brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers offer discounts on thousands of items during Black Friday. On average, shoppers can save 20% on in-store deals and 24% on online deals, according to personal finance website The Balance.
The top Black Friday deals are typically found online. As a result, more and more shoppers now make their purchases online instead of in-store.
