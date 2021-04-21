Sonos Transforms Its Commerce and Service Experience with Salesforce

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce, [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that Sonos, the world's leading sound experience company, is using Salesforce to transform its digital shopping capabilities and deliver more personalized customer experiences from anywhere.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many Sonos retail partners were forced to close their doors, shifting how consumers discover and shop for Sonos products. At the same time, Sonos saw a surge in demand for its multi-room wireless home audio systems as people looked to make the experience of being at home more enjoyable through music, audiobooks, podcasts, movies, TV, and more.

Service tools drive Sonos' customer experience

To meet this massive influx in consumer demand, Sonos was able to go digital quickly using the Salesforce platform — growing its direct-to-consumer business by 84% year-over-year while giving agents the tools they needed to deliver the same incredible service that customers experienced in store from anywhere:

Elevated and Efficient Customer Service: Today, one of Sonos' biggest drivers of new business is customer referrals, based on high customer satisfaction. As a part of the company's shift to selling direct-to-consumer, Sonos saw a 24% increase in the volume of customer service inquiries in July 2020 , which it was able to easily manage using Service Cloud's automated chatbots. Other service tools like automated call routing and the AI-powered 'Next Best Actions' recommendation engine have reduced average customer service call times by 10%. Finally, Service Cloud has helped increase employee productivity, with agents able to resolve inquiries faster and reduce onboarding time.

Shopping from Anywhere: Using Commerce Cloud, Sonos built a connected direct-to-consumer e-commerce website so that customers can buy its best-in-class sound experience products from anywhere. This e-commerce website has also helped Sonos keep up with the significant increase in demand that it experienced during the pandemic, and easily adapt to any disruptions in the fulfillment process.

Personalized Omnichannel Engagement: With technology from Marketing Cloud, Sonos can better connect with customers through email, mobile, or social channels. These tools help Sonos to deliver smarter, more engaging communications by delivering personalized messaging and promotions at the right time — yielding better customer experiences and delivering significant revenue growth.

"Things are always changing so being adaptable — empowering your people to be able to do what they need to do in the moment — is absolutely critical for us," said Patrick Spence, CEO, Sonos. "Salesforce's technology enabled us to both be successful having all of our employees working at home and also shift our business to direct-to-consumer, which allowed us to scale and support all of our customers as we hit a period of tremendous growth."

"Service is no longer just about solving problems — it's about building trust and proactively delivering great experiences to create lifelong relationships with customers," said Clara Shih, CEO of Service Cloud, Salesforce. "Sonos is making data-driven customer service a priority by providing their service agents with the context and insights to deliver the best experience from anywhere."

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is the world's leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

