SonoSim Achieves TX-RAMP Certification, Strengthening Data Security and Compliance for Texas Institutions

Certification underscores SonoSim's commitment to secure, compliant ultrasound education for medical institutions.

VENICE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SonoSim, Inc., a leading provider of ultrasound education and training solutions, today announced it has achieved Level 2 certification under the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP). The certification confirms that SonoSim meets the State of Texas's stringent data security and compliance requirements for cloud-based service providers.

TX-RAMP, administered by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), provides a standardized approach for security assessment and continuous monitoring of cloud computing services used by Texas government and educational institutions. SonoSim's certification enables these entities to confidently procure and deploy SonoSim's ultrasound training platform while ensuring alignment with state cybersecurity mandates.

"Achieving this level of TX-RAMP certification reinforces our commitment to safeguarding sensitive educational data and cybersecurity compliance at a very high level," said Corey Nichols, Vice President of Engineering at SonoSim. "We're proud to provide a trusted, secure platform for ultrasound education that empowers Texas institutions to train the next generation of healthcare professionals with confidence."

The Level 2 TX-RAMP certification represents a significant milestone in SonoSim's ongoing efforts to uphold the highest standards of information security, privacy, and reliability. The company's comprehensive data protection framework supports compliance across multiple regulated sectors, including healthcare education, higher education, and government.

"This achievement simplifies the procurement process for our partners in Texas and affirms that SonoSim meets their rigorous compliance expectations," added Nicole Durden Sobolewski, Chief Operating Officer at SonSim. "We look forward to continuing to expand our support for institutions committed to excellence in ultrasound education."

For more information about SonoSim's TX-RAMP Level 2 certification and security initiatives, visit www.sonosim.com .

About SonoSim, Inc.

SonoSim is dedicated to transforming & improving the delivery of medical care through proven, inventive ultrasound education and training services. With its staff of leading ultrasound educators, instructional designers, content editors, scientists, and software developers, SonoSim has created the easiest, most effective way to learn and teach ultrasonography. More than 2000 medical institutions and 170,000 learners have used SonoSim to learn and teach ultrasound. With 85+ diverse medical training modules covering thousands of ultrasound applications and hands-on experience with real pathological scanning cases via a patented SonoSimulator, SonoSim offers the most comprehensive ultrasound training platform available.

For more information, visit www.sonosim.com .

Media Contact:

Logan Killion

SonoSim, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE SonoSim, Inc.