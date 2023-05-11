SonoThera™ to Present Preclinical Data on Use of Its Ultrasound-Guided Gene Therapy Platform at the 2023 ASGCT Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SonoThera™, a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human diseases through genetic therapy, today announced they will present preclinical data related to the use of their nonviral ultrasound-guided gene therapy platform demonstrating efficient, durable, and well-tolerated delivery of next-generation nucleic acid payloads in mouse liver and kidney. A poster will be presented at the ASGCT annual conference held May 16-20, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA.

Poster session details are as follows:

Date: May 19th, 2023

Time: 12 pm

Title: Non-Viral Gene Therapy Utilizing Transcutaneous Ultrasound-Mediated Gene Delivery

Abstract number: 1301

In addition, Dr. Zoya Gluzman-Poltorak, SonoThera's Chief Development Officer, will give an oral presentation summarizing the main challenges in developing genome editing technologies with a specific focus on in vivo nucleic acid delivery. The presentation will be given as part of the ASGCT Education Session entitled "Gene Editing Technologies".

Oral presentation details as follows:

Date: May 17th, 2023

Time: 9:00 – 9:30 am PST

About SonoThera™

Founded by Drs. Kenneth Greenberg, Michael Davidson, and Steve Feinstein, SonoThera, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human disease through genetic therapy. SonoThera™ is developing an ultrasound-guided, nonviral gene therapy platform and treatments designed to provide patients with the next generation of safe and effective genetic medicines. The platform utilizes sonoporation, a microbubble-mediated biophysical process to non-invasively deliver genetic payloads selectively targeting a wide range of organs within the body. SonoThera™ is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Visit www.sonothera.com to learn more.

