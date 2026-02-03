SonoVascular Completes First Close of Series A Preferred Stock Financing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SonoVascular, Inc., a clinical stage medical device company focused on transforming the treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE) with its SonoThrombectomy™ System, has completed the first close of its $6 million Series A preferred stock financing. Harbright Ventures, based in Cary, NC, is serving as lead investor, and Robert Ross, Founding Partner at Harbright, has joined SonoVascular's Board of Directors. The SonoThrombectomy System is an ultrasound facilitated, thrombolytic enhanced thrombectomy system that utilizes microbubble-mediated cavitation as a core mechanism of action. This System is designed to treat blood clots more safely and effectively than today's thrombectomy solutions and provide a single session, standalone cathlab-based procedure, with maximum clot reduction, and no blood loss or vascular trauma.

SonoVascular has successfully treated ten patients in South America in its First-In-Human (FIH) study for deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Its SonoThrombectomy System achieved a complete 100% Marder score (clot) reduction in all cases as adjudicated by an independent core lab, with no device-related adverse events. Follow-up at both 30-days and 6-months confirmed significant and sustained improvements from baseline in Post-Thrombotic Syndrome (PTS) severity scores, including Villalta, revised Venous Clinical Severity, and Numeric Pain Rating Scale scores. The initial results suggest the SonoThrombectomy System has the potential to redefine how clinicians approach clot management, offering a transformative alternative to today's standard of care.

Dr. Lisandro Carnero-Vidal, Principal Investigator and Vascular Surgeon at Clínica La Sagrada Familia in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said "There is currently no ideal device for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as existing technologies carry inherent trade-offs, including blood loss and risk of valvular or endothelial injury. In this First-In-Human feasibility study, the SonoThrombectomy System demonstrated a favorable safety profile and consistent procedural performance in patients with deep vein thrombosis," Dr. Carnero-Vidal added, "All ten patients were treated successfully, with no device-related serious adverse events and sustained clinical improvement through six-month follow-up. While these findings are preliminary, they support further clinical evaluation of intravascular sonication as a therapeutic approach intended to preserve venous valves and endothelium without blood loss."

"SonoVascular has the rare combination of breakthrough technology and the experienced leadership necessary to redefine the standard of care in VTE," said Robert Ross of Harbright Ventures. "We led this round because SonoVascular is solving the 'trade-off' problem that has plagued DVT treatment for years - achieving total clot reduction without the typical risks of blood loss or vessel damage. With exceptionally strong FIH results, we believe this system is well-positioned to become the new standard of care. Equally important, SonoVascular's solution will ease the burden on ICU capacity, saving hospitals and patients time and money."

The Series A round will fund achievement of two important milestones during 2026: (i) secure FDA approval for a U.S. based Peripheral Venous pivotal study; and (ii) conduct a FIH study for Pulmonary Embolism treatment.

The SonoThrombectomy System is intended to provide better outcomes for millions of patients suffering from DVT and pulmonary embolism (PE). DVT is a condition that occurs when blood clots form in the deep veins of the leg, restricting blood flow back to the heart and causing pain and swelling. Additionally, if part of the clot breaks off, it can travel through the bloodstream to the lungs, causing a PE which can be life threatening. To treat these conditions, the SonoThrombectomy System delivers ultrasound energy and microbubbles directly to the clot through the RESONATOR® Catheter, inducing microbubble-mediated cavitation, which mechanically breaks down the clot. A low dose of thrombolytic drug (tPA) is infused in combination with the microbubbles through the catheter to further improve clot treatment. The System is designed to treat DVT and PE more safely and effectively, and at a lower cost to the health care system than currently approved therapies.

About Venous Thromboembolism

As many as 900,000 VTE events occur each year in the United States.1 One-third to one-half of people who have a DVT will have long-term complications caused by damage to the valves in the vein called post-thrombotic syndrome (PTS).2 In some cases, PTS symptoms can be so severe that a person becomes disabled. If part of the clot breaks off, it can travel through the bloodstream to the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism (PE). PE can be life-threatening, with 10-30% of individuals dying within one month of diagnosis.3

About Harbright Ventures

Harbright Ventures is an early-stage venture capital/private equity firm that focuses on investing in and supporting high-growth, innovative companies across a range of sectors. The firm emphasizes disruptive innovation that can have positive impacts on people and the planet, partnering with entrepreneurs to provide not only capital but strategic guidance and connections to help companies scale. Its investment focus is early-stage and growth opportunities across sectors including medical technology, industrial tech, clean/green technology, and B2B SaaS.

For more information, visit www.harbrightventures.com

About SonoVascular, Inc.

SonoVascular's SonoThrombectomy™ System is a novel and highly differentiated ultrasound facilitated, thrombolytic enhanced thrombectomy system to treat venous and arterial thrombosis. The system utilizes microbubble-mediated cavitation as a core enabling mechanical mechanism of action to more safely and effectively treat VTE. It is a cathlab-based solution designed to maximize the reduction of clot burden, eliminate blood loss and vascular trauma, and harness the benefit of low dose/duration thrombolytic without bleeding risks. SonoVascular is headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC. The SonoThrombectomy System is an investigational device and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Learn more at www.sonovascular.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

