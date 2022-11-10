Sonrai Analytics novel platform empowers pharma / biotech to transform their own data into a multi-billion-dollar competitive edge

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HealthTech venture firm Eckuity has announced today that it has invested in Sonrai Analytics, a commercial stage data management and bioinformatics company.

Staying ahead of the competition in pharma / biotech is about one thing, how you leverage your own data.

Pharma / biotech companies are sitting on billions of dollars of unrealized value buried deep in the petabyte piles of disorganized data they already own.

Sonrai's platform empowers researchers to quickly integrate, process, and visualize complex, disparate and siloed datasets, shortening timelines and uncovering valuable insights. Importantly the platform ensures that data manipulations remain validated and regulatory compliant.

"We have rapidly enhanced our product and services by understanding our customer's challenges and meeting their expectations. This additional capital further strengthens our commercial aspirations and allows us to diversify our market segments," said Dr Darragh McArt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sonrai Analytics. "We are delighted to have Eckuity join our team as we accelerate opportunities in the US and to provide advice and support as we progress the business."

"Research companies and organizations are already sitting on a treasure trove of data, if only they could access it in a way that is easy to view and simple to integrate," said Mark Goldstone, Partner at Eckuity. "Sonrai incorporates data visualization and predictive analytics into workflows to accelerate organizational processes, improve performance and unlock corporate value. We are very excited about the impact that Sonrai will have on the market."

About Eckuity

Eckuity is a leading global venture capital investor. Eckuity actively invests in early-stage life sciences, healthcare and tech companies that can deliver a strong positive impact on healthcare outcomes, wellness, and enhancement of the human condition. Based in New York, Paris and London, the firm brings together a team of global investment professionals with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Eckuity actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs to create value and accelerate success.

About Sonrai Analytics

Sonrai Analytics was founded in 2018 by Dr Darragh McArt and Dr Deva Senevirathne as a technology start-up within Healthcare and Precision Medicine domains. Through its AI data analytics platform and services, Sonrai streamlines precision medicine organisations' ability to identify, validate and productise novel biomarkers, treatments, or clinical algorithms with life-saving potential.

The company recently announced a seed plus funding round of £2.175 million to accelerate the global adoption of its technology. This added investment will help Sonrai reach more companies globally to translate precision medicine's complex multi-omics data into real insights leading to better-personalised treatments for patients.

Sonrai Analytics has successfully placed its platform with key healthcare businesses across the EU and the US and is entering further key partnerships that will scale operations commercially.

For additional information, please visit: sonraianalytics.com .

SOURCE Eckuity