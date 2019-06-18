Sonrei, LLC Launches Sonrei Sea Clearly Translucent Gel Sunscreen

Sonrei Sea Clearly Translucent Gel Sunscreen is a premium sunscreen providing broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Developed for all ethnicities and skin tones in the form of a translucent gel, Sonrei provides sun protection via a proprietary gel with three powerful antioxidants: Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Ferulic Acid. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and gender, Sonrei's gentle, spreadable gel melts into the skin, leaving a velvety matte finish without the appearance of a white cast.

"We've created cosmetically elegant products that people will love applying, while providing safe and effective sun protection. From outdoor leisure to high intensity activities, we hope to help increase the number of people consistently using sun protection," said Dustin Holt, Co-Founder.

Currently available in two formulas, the sunscreen line includes the Sonrei Sea Clearly Translucent Gel Sunscreen SPF 30 and Sonrei Sea Clearly Translucent Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 , both for $24.99. Rooted with Organoshield technology, the Sonrei Sea Clearly formulation creates a smooth film that dries quickly and bonds effectively to the skin, creating a safe, protecting layer that remains in place, no matter the activity. The triple antioxidant-rich ingredients help maintain the skin's protective barrier and improve texture, quality, moisture retention and hydration. Other key qualities include:

Water and sweat resistant, up to 80 minutes

Vegan, GMO and Gluten-Free

Reef-friendly ingredients that are free of Oxybenzone and Octinoxate

Non-irritating and free of alcohol, fragrance and parabens

Non-greasy and safe for both the face and body

"Sonrei was born out of a need for a sunscreen that looks and feels as good as it works," said Kaya Patel, Co-Founder. "Let's face it, nobody likes putting on sunscreen, we want to abolish that stigma with a clean alternative that goes on clear and doesn't leave a messy white residue, no matter the skin tone. Sonrei Sea Clearly is sunscreen reimagined, from our proprietary Organoshield technology to our commitment to 1% For the Planet."

Sonrei Sea Clearly Translucent Gel Sunscreen (3.4 fl oz) is available beginning June 17 at sonreiskin.com , as well as on Instagram and Facebook , each for $24.99. Free shipping is available on all domestic orders.

About Sonrei, LLC

Sonrei is a California and Illinois-based company, established in 2018 by four co-founders with a vision for positively touching the lives of our customers. A majority of our founding team has either Indian or Brazilian roots, so for years we've dealt with the frustration that is applying white sunscreen to darker skin. We developed a sunscreen that actually feels good on your skin and may appeal to all ethnicities. Sonrei is named from the Spanish verb for smile, "sonreir," because we know our sunscreen will leave our customers grinning. As an eco-spirited brand, Sonrei Sea Clearly is crafted with environmental artistry, and as a partner of 1% For The Planet, Sonrei is giving 1% of gross sales each year to carefully-vetted environmental nonprofit partners. For more information or to shop online, visit sonreiskin.com and follow on Instagram: @SonreiSkin and Facebook: @SonreiSkin .

