SONSIE SKIN EXPANDS MINDFUL SKINCARE LINE WITH NEW CLEANSING MOUSSE

Driven by overwhelming customer demand, the Sonsie Cleansing Mousse has been the number-one most-requested addition from the Sonsie community since the brand was first conceived. It is a daily cleanser to complement the popular Super Serum, Multi-Moisture Mask, and Basic Balm. With this launch, Sonsie now offers a complete mindful routine that simplifies skincare while delivering powerful, nourishing results.

Inspired by Pamela's Anderson's rose garden, the Cleansing Mousse embraces a natural essence from rose hips, instilling a delicate aroma that embodies Pamela's love for nature. This delicately harvested ingredient reflects Sonsie's dedication to clean, plant-powered beauty.

"I am always inspired to bring my favorite things to the world, and to our brand, Sonsie. My garden is a place I go to reflect and find peace… part of the ritual that begins my day," says Pamela. "I am pleased to kiss this product with best wishes, love, and my deep connection to the earth. It's my natural beauty secret."

Designed with skin health in mind, the Sonsie Cleansing Mousse both effectively cleanses morning and night without overdrying. Its velvety, foaming texture gently removes daily makeup and excess oil. The Multi Soothing Complex, making up 45% of the formula, is a blend of glycerin, allantoin, and aloe vera juice that leaves your skin feeling soothed and hydrated. Ginger root extract and natural bisabolol from chamomile further enhance the formula by reducing inflammation and signs of irritation, such as redness, making it ideal even for sensitive skin.

"Our customers lead busy lives — many are professionals and parents like myself and Marie, who don't have time for a 10-step skincare routine," says Sonsie co-founder and CEO Roberto Felipe. "The Cleansing Mousse captures what Sonsie is all about: mindful, effective beauty that enhances natural radiance without the fuss. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on the idea that less is more — skincare should be simple, multifunctional, and multigenerational."

Key Ingredients & Benefits:

Natural Bisabolol: Soothes the skin, reduces inflammation, and protects from daily environmental stressors.

1% Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract: Reduces inflammation and soothes skin.

45% Multi Soothing Complex: Hydrates and soothes skin, reducing redness and maintaining moisture.

Rose Essence: A natural oil from rose hips, inspired by Pamela's Garden

How to Use: Apply the Cleansing Mousse to damp skin, gently massaging in circular motions for about 30 seconds. Rinse thoroughly and pat skin dry. Follow with the Sonsie Serum and Multi-Moisture Mask for optimal results.

Ingredients: Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Water, Decyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Propanediol, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Cocoyl Methyl Glucamide, Allantoin, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Bisabolol, Sorbic Acid, Sorbitan Caprylate, Benzoic Acid, Citric Acid, Rosa Damascena Extract, Rosa Damascena Flower Oil, Sodium Hydroxide

The Sonsie Cleansing Mousse (100 ml/3.4 fl oz) retails for $32 and will be available to shop on sonsieskin.com on November 1.

For more information, visit www.sonsieskin.com or join our community @sonsieskin everywhere.

ABOUT SONSIE Launched in June 2023, Sonsie is a minimalist, clean, vegan & cruelty-free skincare company founded with the belief that balanced living enhances beauty, inside and out. Sonsie's mission is to simplify everyone's routine with effective, ethically sourced ingredients, and carefully curated products. With Sonsie, you will be able to go beyond healthy skin.

