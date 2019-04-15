Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Expands Greater China Practice

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Wanda Woo has joined the firm's corporate and securities practice as partner in the Hong Kong office.

Woo advises issuers and underwriters in equity and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, share placings, rights offerings, bond offerings, and other corporate compliance work associated with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (HKSFC).

"Our Greater China practice team has been involved in an impressive list of corporate and securities transactions in recent years, not only with respect to Hong Kong and U.S. IPOs, but also as to cross-border M&A and private equity deals," said Doug Clark, the firm's managing partner. "Wanda is an experienced Hong Kong-qualified capital markets attorney who has worked with growing and established issuers, as well as top-tier investment banks. Her listing expertise and deal experience has earned her high regard among clients and legal professionals. We are pleased to welcome her to the firm."

"Wanda has a solid reputation in the market and broad experience advising clients on listings and compliance matters, especially as to the HKSE and the HKSFC," said Weiheng Chen, head of the firm's Greater China practice. "She is a respected practitioner and her talents for formulating and executing deals will greatly benefit our corporate, investment banking, and private equity clients."

Woo was recognized as a "Next Generation Lawyer" in Capital Markets in Hong Kong by The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2017 and 2018. Prior to joining WSGR, Woo was a corporate partner at a leading international firm's Hong Kong office.

Woo earned her LL.B. from the University of London in 2006, and received her B.A. in economics and English from the University of British Columbia in 2002. She is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong and a fluent speaker of Mandarin, Cantonese, and English.

With a fully bilingual team of approximately 50 legal professionals in Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shanghai offices, WSGR's Greater China practice advises on international offerings by non-U.S. issuers, including U.S. SEC-registered offerings and HKSE IPOs, representing both issuers and underwriters. Since 2016, the firm worked on approximately 30 U.S. and Hong Kong IPOs for clients from the Greater China region, including WuXi AppTec's A+H share IPOs and Tencent Music's U.S. IPO in 2018. WSGR has also worked on a large number of private equity, M&A, and other corporate and securities transactions for Greater China-based clients. For example, the firm recently acted as lead consortium counsel to the buyer group in iKang Healthcare Group's US$1.5 billion going-private transaction in January 2019 and as investor counsel to multiple private equity funds in Ant Financial Group's US$14 billion financing in 2018.

