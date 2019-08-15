TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SONSRAY is the largest independent full-service rental and leasing company in California, Nevada and Arizona specializing only in refrigerated equipment for transportation and storage.

SONSRAY is pleased to announce the opening of new locations in Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada effective April 1, 2019.

710 South 67th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85043

Phone: 888-585-3565

Hours: Mon-Fri 8 AM – 5 PM

300 East Delhi Avenue

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Phone: 888-585-3565

Hours: Mon-Fri 8 AM – 5 PM

SONSRAY provides CARB compliant diesel engine refrigerated late model 48' Multi Temp Center Divide, and Single Temp Rail-Gate, plus 53' Smart Way Certified Trailers for highway use as well as storage. All SONSRAY reefer units are exclusively Thermo King and all Rail Gates are MAXON BMR-55 column lift. In addition, SONSRAY provides fully electric refrigerated storage trailers designed for sub-zero applications for short- or long-term rental or lease.

SONSRAY currently operates out of 8 full-service locations throughout California, Nevada and Arizona. Our service network includes a fleet of 48 mobile trucks providing on-site service, maintenance, and repair.

For a complete list of branch locations and additional information on the SONSRAY advantage, visit sonsrayrentalandleasing.com

