Sony a9 III Live YouTube Camera Event: World's First Mirrorless Full-Frame with Global Shutter Camera; Preorder at B&H Photo

08 Nov, 2023, 09:25 ET

Sony a9 III mirrorless camera live YouTube event with panelist Michael Bubol Sr., National Manger, Sony PRO Support & Training, and more

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Live YouTube Event with Sony's Pro support training - National Manager

Wednesday, November 8, 2023
11:30 AM ET - 12:30 PM ET

Professional sports photographer Jean Fruth, Sony's Mike Bubolo, and B&H's Nick Brigadier discuss Sony's new a9 III! This is the world's first full-frame mirrorless camera with global shutter. It also features blackout free shooting up to 120fps, 1/80000 maximum shutter speed, an improved ergonomic design and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vz0rw4YNiLM

Sony a9 III Mirrorless Camera - Preorder
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1794764-REG/sony_ilce_9m3_a9_iii_mirrorless_camera.html

Key Features

  • 24.6MP Full-Frame Global Shutter Sensor
  • Up to 120 fps Cont. Shooting with AF/AE
  • Pre-Capture Function; Speed Boost Button
  • Flash Sync at up to 1/80,000 Sec.
  • 4K 120p 10-bit Video; S-Log3 & S-Cinetone
  • 759-Point Phase-Detect AF with Tracking
  • 8-Stop 5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization
  • 9.44m-Dot EVF with 240 fps Refresh Rate
  • 3.2" 2.1m-Dot 4-Axis Touchscreen LCD
  • Dual CFexpress Type A/SD Card Slots

Watch B&H YouTube video on the new Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS: https://youtu.be/oUx7Kdv0678

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

