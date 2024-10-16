Sony Acquires KinaTrax, Inc. to Expand Its Sports Data Business into Player Performance

- Marking a new expansion into the biomechanics and player performance space -

TOKYO and BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Corporation ("Sony") today announced that Sony welcomed KinaTrax, Inc. ("KinaTrax"), a leader in research-grade markerless motion capture technology for sports that collects in-game biomechanical performance data on athletes, into Sony's sports businesses through a recent acquisition.

Joining forces with Hawk-Eye Innovations Limited ("Hawk-Eye"), a Sony group company that forms an integral part of Sony's sports businesses, KinaTrax will bring its trusted biomechanical and analytical expertise, as well as its markerless motion capture technology to Sony's portfolio and is expected to further create synergy to maximize the use of sports data for athletes, teams, leagues and fans alike.

Hawk-Eye, Beyond Sports and Pulselive form the core foundation of Sony's sports businesses, with a shared commitment to deliver best-in-class ofﬁciating, broadcast and digital solutions to the sports world around sports data technologies. Welcoming KinaTrax bolsters Sony's capability to serve important use cases for sports data, such as analysis and biomechanics for coaching, scouting and athletes' performance.

Rufus Hack, CEO of Hawk-Eye, Pulselive and Beyond Sports stated: "By welcoming KinaTrax into the family, we are excited to further expand our offering, under our mission of unlocking the power and emotion of sport through data. We are incredibly privileged to partner with an overwhelming majority of the top global sports leagues, and this acquisition allows us to broaden our proposition through new biomechanical insights in the critical and growing field of player performance."

Steven Cadavid, President of KinaTrax also said: "We're excited to become part of Sony and its sports businesses, and to bring our know-how to complement the powerful tech Hawk-Eye, Pulselive, and Beyond Sports have developed and are delivering today. The future of sports is in deeper data tracking and the creation of smarter insights through innovative technology. With Sony, by enhancing KinaTrax's expertise in capturing and delivering biomechanical performance data, we aim to contribute to provide sports leagues, teams and players with the best insights to improve performance and pursue success."

KinaTrax provides professional and collegiate teams with game-changing insights focusing on teams' most valuable asset: their athletes. The company delivers research-grade markerless motion capture technology that allows teams to collect in-game biomechanical performance data. The camera systems are currently deployed in over 75 stadiums and labs across MLB, MiLB, and NCAA organizations, and are expanding into other sports leagues.

The comprehensive sets of tools for data capture and analysis are operationalized for daily use by players, GMs, coaches, trainers, medical staff, and researchers, providing value that goes beyond traditional scouting, training, and rostering.

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to "create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators," we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit: http://www.sony.net/

*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.

Hawk-Eye has been at the forefront of sports officiating and broadcast enhancement technology since 2001. The world's biggest sporting events trust Hawk-Eye to make the right call when it matters most.

Hawk-Eye's vision-processing, video replay and creative graphic technologies make sport fairer, safer, more engaging and better informed. Hawk-Eye's innovations are constantly changing the face of sports officiating, production, content management, and fan engagement in every sport.

Hawk-Eye forms a key part of Sony's sports businesses with a shared mission to deliver best-in-class officiating, broadcast and digital solutions to the sports world.

