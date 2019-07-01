Sony Adds New Premium 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player for Ultimate Home Cinema Experience

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today revealed its new flagship Blu-ray™ player, the UBP-X1100ES, delivering an unprecedented home cinema experience. Optimized for custom integration, the UBP-X1100ES fits seamlessly into any home theater, offering pristine visuals and striking sound for complete immersion into every scene.

"We strive to provide our home viewer with content that matches the creator's intent, and the latest addition to our Blu-ray player lineup reflects that mission," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America. "No matter what content is playing on the UBP-X1100ES, it's equipped to provide a theater-level experience every time."

Fully Immersed in Real 4K Ultra HD

Consumers will find themselves at the heart of every movie and series with the finer detail and realness of 4K Ultra HD1. The UBP-X1100ES lets viewers experience deeper darks and vibrant colors unlike ever before with High Dynamic Range (HDR), Dolby Vision™ and 4K upscaling up to 60p2. Support for the new BT.2020 color spaces also means access to an ultra-wide color range, preserving the artist's intent and delivering much more saturated and realistic color, from deep aquatic blues to natural greens and vibrant reds.

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X allow viewers to get the biggest impact out of every movie and soundtrack, with startling clarity just like a true cinema. Upscale the frequency and dynamic range of compressed music like MP3s and CDs and hear every breath, drumbeat and note with High-Resolution audio3.

The UBP-X1100ES also lets consumers enjoy all their favorite content in one place. They can now connect seamlessly to any device4 in their home theater and confidently stream video or music from a host of compatible services. Users can also play their favorite file types via built-in USB support.

The UBP-X1100ES is currently on sale at Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized dealers for a suggested retail price of $599.99.

For more information on Sony Blu-ray players, please visit www.sony.com/electronics/blu-ray-dvd-players

1 4K Ultra HD: 3840 x 2160 pixels

2 4K upscaling and output require a compatible 4K display and HDMI® cable, both not supplied. 4K upscaling requires a 4K projector or 4K TV.

3 Only compatible with High-Resolution Audio when wired.

4 Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.

